Inside the Maverick Social Speakeasy, an exclusive prohibition party hosted by Toronto Life and Empire Communities

Last night, in partnership with Empire Communities, Toronto Life invited an exclusive group of influencers, tastemakers and Maverick Originals to the Maverick Social Speakeasy, a hush-hush prohibition party at King West’s Escobar. It was the first in a series of pop-up bashes to debut developer Empire Communities’ new social club, eventually exclusive to only residents of Empire Maverick, a soon-to-be-revealed luxury condo across from the TIFF Bell Lightbox. Maverick Social will be a sophisticated space for residents and other members to both work and play—think Soho House meets WeWork, a place where you can host a business meeting, have a cocktail or do both at the same time.

Guests were invited to the event by way of authentic telegrams and handed member-only access cards for entry:

Upon arrival through a clandestine back-alley entrance, guests sipped on Maverick Moonshine, and other unique cocktails on offer:

The engraving station, where an artist wrote custom messages on branded flasks, was busy all night as guests requested Instagram handles and messages in other languages:

Guests noshed on Escobar favourites like oysters and Tiradito:

Bandleader Katie Hicks crooned through jazz classics and covers of pop hits like Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” which brought people to the dance floor:

Paul Golini, EVP Industry Relations and Co-founder of Empire Communities, Sue MacKay, Marketing VP at Empire Communities, Ken Hunt, publisher at Toronto Life and Dan Flomen, EVP Sales at Empire Communities:

The night’s VIP guests revelled late into the evening:

The Maverick Social will be orchestrated by an on-site Social Architect, responsible for curating events exclusively for Empire Maverick residents similar to those in the pilot series.