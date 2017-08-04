Inside Real Housewives star Roxy Earle’s birthday party at One King West

Last summer, The Real Housewives of Toronto made a plot point of the fact that one of the housewives, Kara Alloway, had forgotten the birthday of co-star Roxy Earle. This year, Roxy’s special day was pretty unforgettable. She threw a 34th birthday party for herself on Thursday night at the One King West hotel.

Roxy turned the 15th floor of the hotel into a wedding-worthy fête. While guests gathered on the terrace and sipped watermelon margaritas, a drone zipped around, filming the event:

Before dinner, Roxy gave a toast where she thanked her friends and family for being on Team Roxy. “One year ago the only people who knew who I was were all of you,” she said:

Guests dined at tables decorated with orchids. The menu included beet salad, tuna tartare, lobster tail and beef tenderloin, all prepared by One King West’s executive chef, Joe Grado:

Roxy and her husband, Raghu, danced to an acoustic violin version of John Legend’s “All of Me.”

Season one sidekick and fashion blogger Sergio El-Azzi goes purse first:

Housewives fans will remember “Steph the Lash Girl” as one of season one’s inadvertent agitators. She’s the one who spilled the beans that Kara had been bad-mouthing the other women during lash extension sessions:

Real Housewives of Toronto co-star Ann Mulholland dropped by to wish her girl a happy birthday (and to show off her signature quirky fashion sense):

With the future of The Real Housewives of Toronto still up in the air, Roxy is filming her own, self-funded reality TV spin off. Her film crew was on hand to document the event. Keep your eyes peeled for the forthcoming Luxurious Roxy’s World: