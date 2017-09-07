Goldman Sachs Canada’s new CEO just closed on a house in Forest Hill

Goldman Sachs Canada’s new CEO just closed on a house in Forest Hill

Jason Rowe was appointed CEO of the Canadian arm of Goldman Sachs at the beginning of the year, and he didn’t waste much time finding a plush Toronto pad. He and his wife, Krista, closed on a 5,315-square-foot home on Dunloe Road in Forest Hill earlier this month, for $6,188,000. The house, built in 2008 and designed by architect Lorne Rose, has six bedrooms, including a master suite with its own den, makeup and dressing rooms. The kitchen has a butler’s pantry, the basement flooring is heated marble, and there’s a saltwater pool in the backyard. Plus, Forest Hill Public School is down the street—not that the Rowes will necessarily need it, what with the abundance of top-ranked private schools nearby.