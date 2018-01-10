Everywhere Toronto’s rich and famous are vacationing

Everywhere Toronto’s rich and famous are vacationing

Let’s face it: January isn’t the best month to be a Torontonian. Which is why, while the rest of us lament positively painful temperatures and god-awful grey slush, Toronto’s more powerful citizens escape to warmer climes. Here are all the jealousy-inducing destinations where they’re soaking up the sun.

Wherever Drake is (this photo is a close match with his backyard grotto in southern California), it’s obviously T-shirt weather:

Pack touched down A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:45pm PST

Telecom queen Suzanne Rogers is living a life of leisure at the Lyford Cay Club in the Bahamas:

Kaftan nights 🇧🇸.. @oscardelarenta A post shared by Suzanne Rogers (@suzannerogerstoronto) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

One half of the Property Brothers spent some time in Maui:

Strombo has been befriending all sorts of animals in LA:

E-Talk reporter Chloe Wilde posed with a decrepit car in Joshua Tree National Park:

A post shared by Chloe Wilde (@thechloewilde) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:44am PST

Conservative leader Patrick Brown experienced some cultural traditions in India:

Indigo chief Heather Reisman is spending some quality time with her grandkids in Florida:

Real Housewife Ann Kaplan canoodled with her husband, plastic surgeon Stephen Mulholland, in Hawaii:

Poet-of-the-moment Rupi Kaur took a trip to LA for the Golden Globes:

It’s the off-season, so Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is chilling at his new house in Florida:

No filter needed at the new crib. A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:16pm PST

Also in Florida, Sylvia Mantella is hanging with big cats at her private animal sanctuary:

We’re not sure where the Biebs is off to, but he clearly doesn’t need to be on a beach to show off his abs: