Everywhere Toronto’s rich and famous are vacationing
Let’s face it: January isn’t the best month to be a Torontonian. Which is why, while the rest of us lament positively painful temperatures and god-awful grey slush, Toronto’s more powerful citizens escape to warmer climes. Here are all the jealousy-inducing destinations where they’re soaking up the sun.
Wherever Drake is (this photo is a close match with his backyard grotto in southern California), it’s obviously T-shirt weather:
Telecom queen Suzanne Rogers is living a life of leisure at the Lyford Cay Club in the Bahamas:
One half of the Property Brothers spent some time in Maui:
Strombo has been befriending all sorts of animals in LA:
E-Talk reporter Chloe Wilde posed with a decrepit car in Joshua Tree National Park:
Conservative leader Patrick Brown experienced some cultural traditions in India:
Indigo chief Heather Reisman is spending some quality time with her grandkids in Florida:
Real Housewife Ann Kaplan canoodled with her husband, plastic surgeon Stephen Mulholland, in Hawaii:
Poet-of-the-moment Rupi Kaur took a trip to LA for the Golden Globes:
It’s the off-season, so Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is chilling at his new house in Florida:
Also in Florida, Sylvia Mantella is hanging with big cats at her private animal sanctuary:
Meet Magnus! An 11 week old adopted cougar, look at those paws. Magnus will be a friend/companion to Chance, a 10 year old cougar we rescued a few years ago from a road side show, she had been abused and declawed (outrageously inhuman). The “beeping “ noise at the end of the video is Monty the Muntjac 🤗
We’re not sure where the Biebs is off to, but he clearly doesn’t need to be on a beach to show off his abs: