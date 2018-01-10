Society

Everywhere Toronto’s rich and famous are vacationing

Everywhere Toronto’s rich and famous are vacationing

By |  

By |  

Let’s face it: January isn’t the best month to be a Torontonian. Which is why, while the rest of us lament positively painful temperatures and god-awful grey slush, Toronto’s more powerful citizens escape to warmer climes. Here are all the jealousy-inducing destinations where they’re soaking up the sun.

Wherever Drake is (this photo is a close match with his backyard grotto in southern California), it’s obviously T-shirt weather:

Pack touched down

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Telecom queen Suzanne Rogers is living a life of leisure at the Lyford Cay Club in the Bahamas:

Kaftan nights 🇧🇸.. @oscardelarenta

A post shared by Suzanne Rogers (@suzannerogerstoronto) on

One half of the Property Brothers spent some time in Maui:

Strombo has been befriending all sorts of animals in LA:

E-Talk reporter Chloe Wilde posed with a decrepit car in Joshua Tree National Park:

A post shared by Chloe Wilde (@thechloewilde) on

Conservative leader Patrick Brown experienced some cultural traditions in India:

Indigo chief Heather Reisman is spending some quality time with her grandkids in Florida:

On the beach with my sweet twins. Best moments ever.

A post shared by Heather Maxine Reisman (@heatherreisman) on

Real Housewife Ann Kaplan canoodled with her husband, plastic surgeon Stephen Mulholland, in Hawaii:

When she falls – she falls hard. @waimeavalleyoahu

A post shared by Ann Kaplan Mulholland (@annkaplan_ownit) on

Poet-of-the-moment Rupi Kaur took a trip to LA for the Golden Globes:

headed to the golden globes afterparty like 😛✨💃🏽

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on

It’s the off-season, so Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is chilling at his new house in Florida:

No filter needed at the new crib.

A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on

Also in Florida, Sylvia Mantella is hanging with big cats at her private animal sanctuary:

We’re not sure where the Biebs is off to, but he clearly doesn’t need to be on a beach to show off his abs:

Wowzers

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Topics: Ann Kaplan Mulholland Drake Justin Bieber marcus stroman Rupi Kaur

 

Big Stories

Crime

He was a teenage hacker who spent his millions on cars, clothes and watches—until the FBI caught on

Life

Platonic co-parenting and the new modern family

Life

“I’m 99 per cent certain I am your daughter”

City

The Influentials 2017: The top 50

Politics

The tenacious Chrystia Freeland

Food

I poured my blood, sweat and life savings into my restaurant. Dumbest thing I’ve ever done