Eight back-to-school photos from Toronto celebs
The first day of school is second only to Halloween for the opportunity to dress up your kids and show them off—or publicly embarrass them—on Instagram. Here, we round up the best back-to-school photos from some of Toronto’s local celebs.
Ben Mulroney’s twins got a fresh cut:
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Mulroney posted a photo of the whole gang:
Traci Melchor sent her kids off to high school:
Jeffrey Remedios’s mini-me is going to slam dunk pre-school:
View this post on Instagram
Sangita Patel squeezed in a morning workout with her daughter:
View this post on Instagram
It’s #FITNESSTUESDAY !!! Back to school WORKOUT! Get the heart pumping, get the adrenaline going! For many today it’s the first day of the school season but my kids start tomorrow. Lucky duckies! To prep the kids and even the parents, Ava and I have created a workout that will get you going! Every move for 30 secs…GO! Good luck everyone. Seize the day! Walk with confidence and say hi to the new kid😊 #smile #MomAndDaughterWorkout #INSPIRE #MOTIVATE #fitspo #HIIT
Melissa Grelo’s daughter’s backpack is nearly as big as she is:
View this post on Instagram
Tyrone Edwards’s daughter looks stoked about Grade 3:
View this post on Instagram
Grego Minot’s kids showed some sibling love: