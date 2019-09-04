Society

Eight back-to-school photos from Toronto celebs

The first day of school is second only to Halloween for the opportunity to dress up your kids and show them off—or publicly embarrass them—on Instagram. Here, we round up the best back-to-school photos from some of Toronto’s local celebs.

Ben Mulroney’s twins got a fresh cut:

 

Ready for school! Thanks @ryryhair

Jessica Mulroney posted a photo of the whole gang:

Traci Melchor sent her kids off to high school:

Jeffrey Remedios’s mini-me is going to slam dunk pre-school:

 

ready to roll right back to (pre-) school.

Sangita Patel squeezed in a morning workout with her daughter:

Melissa Grelo’s daughter’s backpack is nearly as big as she is:

 

SK, here she comes! 🍎🍏🍎🍏

Tyrone Edwards’s daughter looks stoked about Grade 3:

 

Grade 3 🖤

Grego Minot’s kids showed some sibling love:

 

“Hey Camélia, it’s time to start knowing what day of the week it is”😄 . . #backtoschool #mummyiscrying😭 #proudmama

