Eight back-to-school photos from Toronto celebs

Eight back-to-school photos from Toronto celebs

The first day of school is second only to Halloween for the opportunity to dress up your kids and show them off—or publicly embarrass them—on Instagram. Here, we round up the best back-to-school photos from some of Toronto’s local celebs.

Ben Mulroney’s twins got a fresh cut:

View this post on Instagram Ready for school! Thanks @ryryhair A post shared by Ben Mulroney (@benmulroney) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:54pm PDT

Jessica Mulroney posted a photo of the whole gang:

Traci Melchor sent her kids off to high school:

Jeffrey Remedios’s mini-me is going to slam dunk pre-school:

View this post on Instagram ready to roll right back to (pre-) school. A post shared by Jeffrey Remedios (@jeffreyremedios) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

Sangita Patel squeezed in a morning workout with her daughter:

Melissa Grelo’s daughter’s backpack is nearly as big as she is:

View this post on Instagram SK, here she comes! 🍎🍏🍎🍏 A post shared by Melissa Grelo (@melissagrelo) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

Tyrone Edwards’s daughter looks stoked about Grade 3:

View this post on Instagram Grade 3 🖤 A post shared by Tyrone Rex Edwards (@mr1loveto) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:14am PDT

Grego Minot’s kids showed some sibling love: