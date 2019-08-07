Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka: your annual photo roundup
Cindy Crawford, her tequila-loving beau Rande Gerber and their genetically blessed offspring are back at their cottage on Lake Joseph and they’ve gifted their Instagram followers with plenty of vacation photos. Here’s a glimpse into their glamorous lake life.
We get it, Cindy. You’re a supermodel:
Here she is taking beach hair to the next level:
Even her shadow is stylish:
Soaking in more sunshine:
If you didn’t ‘gram a sunset, were you really at the cottage?
Cindy sans makeup:
The Crawford clan had a casual dinner party with Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe:
Here’s a peek inside the cottage (Vogue shot some of those framed photos):
Thanks @carterbedloesmith and @voguemagazine for the wall of memories ❤️
Supermodel spawn Kaia Gerber took a break from the runway:
She’s all set for campfire song duty:
She’s also mastered the art of dock lounging:
Their son Presley was there, too, and he brought along his pals:
