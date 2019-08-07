Society

Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka: your annual photo roundup

By | Photography By Photo courtesy of Instagram |  

Cindy Crawford, her tequila-loving beau Rande Gerber and their genetically blessed offspring are back at their cottage on Lake Joseph and they’ve gifted their Instagram followers with plenty of vacation photos. Here’s a glimpse into their glamorous lake life.

We get it, Cindy. You’re a supermodel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bringing some 🌈 🌈🌈 to the lake

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Here she is taking beach hair to the next level:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lake chic.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Even her shadow is stylish:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summer silhouette

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Soaking in more sunshine:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dockside and pensive.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

If you didn’t ‘gram a sunset, were you really at the cottage?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunset sessions ✨ volume up…

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Cindy sans makeup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lake life. Apres swim…

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

The Crawford clan had a casual dinner party with Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dinner crue.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on


Here’s a peek inside the cottage (Vogue shot some of those framed photos):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks @carterbedloesmith and @voguemagazine for the wall of memories ❤️

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Supermodel spawn Kaia Gerber took a break from the runway:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

trees are our friends

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on


She’s all set for campfire song duty:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

happy

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

She’s also mastered the art of dock lounging:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Their son Presley was there, too, and he brought along his pals:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I don’t have to say it

A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on

Topics: cindy crawford kaia gerber Muskoka Presley Gerber rande gerber

 

