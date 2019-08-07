Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka: your annual photo roundup

Cindy Crawford, her tequila-loving beau Rande Gerber and their genetically blessed offspring are back at their cottage on Lake Joseph and they’ve gifted their Instagram followers with plenty of vacation photos. Here’s a glimpse into their glamorous lake life.

We get it, Cindy. You’re a supermodel:

View this post on Instagram Bringing some 🌈 🌈🌈 to the lake A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 21, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

Here she is taking beach hair to the next level:

View this post on Instagram Lake chic. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 22, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Even her shadow is stylish:

View this post on Instagram summer silhouette A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 26, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

Soaking in more sunshine:

View this post on Instagram Dockside and pensive. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 31, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

If you didn’t ‘gram a sunset, were you really at the cottage?

View this post on Instagram Sunset sessions ✨ volume up… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 30, 2019 at 3:52pm PDT

Cindy sans makeup:

View this post on Instagram Lake life. Apres swim… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 17, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

The Crawford clan had a casual dinner party with Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe:

View this post on Instagram Dinner crue. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:28pm PDT



Here’s a peek inside the cottage (Vogue shot some of those framed photos):

View this post on Instagram Thanks @carterbedloesmith and @voguemagazine for the wall of memories ❤️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Supermodel spawn Kaia Gerber took a break from the runway:

View this post on Instagram trees are our friends A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 2, 2019 at 10:34am PDT



She’s all set for campfire song duty:

View this post on Instagram happy A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

She’s also mastered the art of dock lounging:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

Their son Presley was there, too, and he brought along his pals: