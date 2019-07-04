Society

11 Toronto celebrities in cottage country

11 Toronto celebrities in cottage country

Toronto’s socialites, celebrities and CEOs are fleeing the sweaty downtown core for lakeside retreats. Here’s a bunch of FOMO-inducing shots of big-name locals cottaging it up.

Tessa Virtue is clearly having a rough summer:

 

Full deck

Yannick Bisson dressed the part for Canada Day:

 

Managed to find a red suit for #canadaday 🇨🇦 @mikaelabisson @taniaklapointe @graceeefowler @khianarose @alexwassell

Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg took a casual snap of actress Sarah Gadon in Tobermory:

etalk Host Chloe Wilde has been working on her tan:

 

Today was perfect. How was everyone’s long weekend? 🇨🇦 🎉

Dragons’ Den judge Michele Romanow headed for the mountains in Invermere, B.C.:

 

🎶 Sitting on the dock of the bay…this Canada 🇨🇦 Day!

The Social’s Lainey Lui also jet-setted to B.C.:

 

Happy Canada Day from Beautiful British Columbia and Gus, the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever!

HGTV host Sangita Patel has been hot-tubbing:


Here’s Kevin O’Leary rocking some flowy floral pants:

 

One with the the universe at this moment!

Indigo CEO Heather Reisman chased a rainbow all the way to Nantucket:

 

After some beautiful rain. Nantucket rainbow. Feeling grateful for the beauty surrounding us.

The fashion-blogging Beckerman twins have been glamping in Prince Edward County:

 

Anyone for leftovers?! 🥡 🐉 🥘 ⛺️ #beckermangirls #glamping

And Jessica Mulroney doesn’t need a cottage:

 

Happy for a sec

