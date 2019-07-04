11 Toronto celebrities in cottage country

Toronto’s socialites, celebrities and CEOs are fleeing the sweaty downtown core for lakeside retreats. Here’s a bunch of FOMO-inducing shots of big-name locals cottaging it up.

Tessa Virtue is clearly having a rough summer:

View this post on Instagram Full deck A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:36pm PDT

Yannick Bisson dressed the part for Canada Day:

Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg took a casual snap of actress Sarah Gadon in Tobermory:

etalk Host Chloe Wilde has been working on her tan:



Dragons’ Den judge Michele Romanow headed for the mountains in Invermere, B.C.:



The Social’s Lainey Lui also jet-setted to B.C.:

HGTV host Sangita Patel has been hot-tubbing:



Here’s Kevin O’Leary rocking some flowy floral pants:

View this post on Instagram One with the the universe at this moment! A post shared by Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv) on Jun 30, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT



Indigo CEO Heather Reisman chased a rainbow all the way to Nantucket:

The fashion-blogging Beckerman twins have been glamping in Prince Edward County:



And Jessica Mulroney doesn’t need a cottage: