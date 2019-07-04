11 Toronto celebrities in cottage country
Toronto’s socialites, celebrities and CEOs are fleeing the sweaty downtown core for lakeside retreats. Here’s a bunch of FOMO-inducing shots of big-name locals cottaging it up.
Tessa Virtue is clearly having a rough summer:
Yannick Bisson dressed the part for Canada Day:
Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg took a casual snap of actress Sarah Gadon in Tobermory:
etalk Host Chloe Wilde has been working on her tan:
Dragons’ Den judge Michele Romanow headed for the mountains in Invermere, B.C.:
The Social’s Lainey Lui also jet-setted to B.C.:
Happy Canada Day from Beautiful British Columbia and Gus, the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever!
HGTV host Sangita Patel has been hot-tubbing:
Pure JOY 😊 I am actually relaxing, whaat?! I just notice the snail on the deck, lol. Perfect long weekend, glorious sun, lounging, eating…best part spending quality time with friends and family ❤️ My Ava wants to have adult conversations now…she’s growing up too quickly ❤️ #smile #familytime #CanadaDay
Here’s Kevin O’Leary rocking some flowy floral pants:
Indigo CEO Heather Reisman chased a rainbow all the way to Nantucket:
After some beautiful rain. Nantucket rainbow. Feeling grateful for the beauty surrounding us.
The fashion-blogging Beckerman twins have been glamping in Prince Edward County:
And Jessica Mulroney doesn’t need a cottage:
