No. 5: Because these quaranteens are the future

No. 5: Because these quaranteens are the future

They spend their free time printing face shields, making music, and helping Torontonians stay connected

The Violin Sisters

The Sievers sisters have all been playing violin since the age of three. In May, they started performing in the driveways of their fellow church members, then branched out to live shows for up to 100 people outside homes throughout the GTA, playing everything from classical pieces by Bach and Mozart to Disney songs from Frozen and Aladdin..

The Prom Organizer

In the spring, 17-year-old Zaiboon Azhar and 35 other Canadian high schoolers organized #PromIsOn2020, a virtual prom streamed live on YouTube and attended by more than 14,000 kids. The event raised $150,000 for the Kids Help Phone youth support charity and featured video cameos from Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and David Suzuki.

The Mask Man

Using his own 3-D printer, 13-year-old UCC student Warren Richmond-Kalaci made 600 face shields and donated them all to front-line workers at McMaster Children’s Hospital, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and elsewhere. Richmond-Kalaci also created a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $6,500 for SickKids.

The Messenger

When the pandemic forced St. Philip’s on-the-Hill Anglican Church to temporarily close its doors, a 19-year-old congregant named Ruwani Seevakireedam figured out a way to help keep her community connected. She recorded daily messages from the church’s ministers and uploaded them on the church website for the 150-strong congregation.