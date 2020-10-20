Reasons to Love Toronto

No. 20: Because the Raptors are so much more than a basketball team

No. 20: Because the Raptors are so much more than a basketball team

They’re a beacon of hope, a catalyst for progress and—oh yeah—a really good team

By |  

By |  

Photographs by Getty Images

When the Raptors rolled into Disney World aboard buses marked “Black Lives Matter,” they made it clear they didn’t just want to defend their title as NBA champs. They wanted to champion racial justice, too. Arm in arm, the team kneeled during anthems and used post-game press conferences to talk about police shootings, not three-point shooting. When those symbolic gestures seemed inadequate, star point guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet helped spearhead a temporary league-wide shutdown, which impelled the NBA to establish a $300-million fund for Black youth and inspired a handful of other professional sports to follow suit. The Raptors’ activism also extends to the front office: president Masai Ujiri condemned racism in a powerful statement about his courtside scuffle at the 2019 Finals, while coach Nick Nurse spent the offseason urging American expats to vote. To most people, sports are a welcome distraction from real-world problems. But this year, the Raptors were the opposite of a diversion. They were a beacon of hope, a catalyst of progress and—oh yeah—a really, really good basketball team.

More Reasons to Love Toronto…

Topics: Fred VanVleet Kyle Lowry Reasons to love Toronto 2020

 

Big Stories

&#8220;Lovers make the easiest marks&#8221;: Profile of a romance scammer
Crime

“Lovers make the easiest marks”: Profile of a romance scammer

Adventures in real estate: How the pandemic is changing the way we live now
Life

Adventures in real estate: How the pandemic is changing the way we live now

Life and death in the ICU: an oral history
City

Life and death in the ICU: an oral history

What really happened the night of the O&#8217;Leary boat crash in Muskoka
Life

What really happened the night of the O’Leary boat crash in Muskoka

How Toronto could change—for the better—after Covid
City

How Toronto could change—for the better—after Covid

The TDSB’s rollout of online learning was an unmitigated disaster
Politics

The TDSB’s rollout of online learning was an unmitigated disaster