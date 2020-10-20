No. 2: Because amazing restaurants with great takeout keep opening

Launching a restaurant is risky in the best of times. These fearless folks did it during Covid

Aunty Lucy’s Burgers

Chieff Bosompra introduces Ghanaian street-food favourites like kelewele (seasoned fried plantains) and shito (hot black pepper sauce), along with items named after cities in Ghana, from the Kumasi to the Nima, the latter of which is consulting chef Adrian Forte’s Top Chef Canada–winning fried chicken sandwich. This former pop-up, now operating at the Annex Hotel, provides pickup and delivery through most apps. 296 Brunswick Ave., auntylucys.ambassador.ai

Taverne Bernhardt’s

The duo behind Dreyfus, Zachary Kolomeir and Carmelina Imola, along with partner Dan Dooreck, have created an unfussy, comfort-first spot at the former site of Julie’s Cuban. Their takeout options include juicy rotisserie-style chicken with thoughtful vegetable-focused plates and eclectic natural wines. 202 Dovercourt Rd., 416-530-0008, bernhardtstoronto.com

Amal

In August, the restaurant duo de force of Charles Khabouth and Danny Soberano injected a dose of vitality to Bloor-Yorkville with a new restaurant serving modern Lebanese in the space formerly occupied by La Societé. 131 Bloor St. W., 416-551-9929, amaltoronto.com

Happy Burger

Industry veteran Chris Kalisperas, formerly of Mamakas, is behind the fast-casual College Street operation. They slather mayo-based happy sauce on cheeseburgers, fried chicken burgers and all-beef hot dogs, and offer curbside pickup or delivery through all the usual apps. 76 Lippincott St., 647-352-7777, happyburger.ca

Dova

At this new Mediterranean spot in Cabbagetown, chef-owner Roberto Marotta (of Ardo) installed a plexiglass barrier at the coveted kitchen counter, set up a spacious winterized back patio and arranged seamless takeaway and delivery options. 229 Carlton St., 416-901-3501, dovarestaurant.com

Pompette

Pompette is the brainchild of an accomplished trio from Paris. The neighbourhood restaurant is a breath of fresh air, with food that’s French in nature but showcases local ingredients, plus a serious drink program led by France’s best sommelier from 2014 and the first Barman Meilleur Ouvrier de France. The restaurant offers meals and cocktails to go. 597 College St., 416-516-1111, pompette.ca

Bar Mignonette

A seafood and natural wine bar from Craig Wong that offers curbside pickup. 794 Dundas St. W., second floor, 647-350-8999, barmignonette.com