Reasons to Love Toronto

No. 11: Because dress sweats are a thing

No. 11: Because dress sweats are a thing

And Toronto brands have stepped up to meet the demand

By |  

By |  

The pandemic turned remote work from an occasional weekday treat to permanent reality for many desk-bound professionals. And in a Zoom-dominated era where one only needs to look presentable from mid-torso up, the need for traditional work attire has all but vanished. Stylish comfort is now king, and Toronto brands are meeting the demand.

Soft Focus has been making silky-smooth pyjamas, robes and slip dresses from plant-based fabrics since 2017. But since the pandemic hit, founder Sammi Smith started selling monochromatic sweatpant sets—including a belted lilac jumpsuit and a perfectly oversized rust-hued sweater with cropped joggers—that can easily pass for Zoom-kosher.

Similarly, minimalist flip-flop company Tkees launched their first clothing collection, Core, in the middle of June. The mix-and-match lineup of cotton basics like sweatpants, tees and hoodies are comfy enough for couch-bound days but have structured, boxy silhouettes that make a laid-back fashion statement when you have to venture outside for groceries.

Costume designer Sarah Gregg Millman took a more indulgent approach to housebound fashion, coming out with a collection of flowy oversized dresses called Local Woman in mid-July. She hosted a successful pop-up, then made a website, which sold out of 90 pieces in a day. “I think people were going bananas stuck in their houses and wanted to feel a bit sexy and alive in the world,” she says.

More Reasons to Love Toronto…

Topics: Reasons to love Toronto 2020

 

The Latest

Hot Plate: Five submarine sandwiches you need to eat right now
Food

Hot Plate: Five submarine sandwiches you need to eat right now

Our home chefs roll up to Ki for a modern Japanese challenge
Chef Artois

Our home chefs roll up to Ki for a modern Japanese challenge

A family wanted to move full-time to cottage country. They found this $745,000 Lake Muskoka cottage
Real Estate

A family wanted to move full-time to cottage country. They found this $745,000 Lake Muskoka cottage

Oshawa&#8217;s top spots for takeout pasta dishes, deli sandwiches, bowls of pho and kofta burgers
Food

Oshawa’s top spots for takeout pasta dishes, deli sandwiches, bowls of pho and kofta burgers

Inside Farm Boy&#8217;s first downtown Toronto store, at Bay and College
Food

Inside Farm Boy’s first downtown Toronto store, at Bay and College

This family downsized from a 3,000-square-foot Brampton home to a 700-square-foot Liberty Village condo
Real Estate

This family downsized from a 3,000-square-foot Brampton home to a 700-square-foot Liberty Village condo