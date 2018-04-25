What the world is saying about the Yonge Street van attack

Monday’s van attack on Yonge Street reverberated around the world. As Toronto continues to absorb the tragedy, here’s what notable people from beyond the city are saying.

The Queen relayed her condolences:

A message addressed to all Canadians from Her Majesty The Queen following the tragedy in Toronto. @RoyalFamily #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/wbrYSYusVP — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) April 24, 2018

Jim Carrey, who grew up in Newmarket and Burlington, made a drawing:

I never thought I’d see a tragedy like this in beautiful Toronto. There’s no way to cover your eyes anymore. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/WtTD2TDQmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 25, 2018

The Boston Bruins put aside their playoff rivalry with the Maple Leafs:

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

Donald Trump tweeted about the attack:

Americans stand with you and all of Canada, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. #TorontoStrong https://t.co/Xo3Cn962z8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2018

There was something on Vice President Mike Pence’s feed:

.@POTUS & I are closely monitoring the attack on innocent people in Toronto this afternoon. We are with the Canadian people tonight as they grieve the loss of life & injured. The American people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our neighbors in Canada. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 24, 2018

Anthony Bourdain learned a new word:

One or two deranged and murderous bedwetters citing INCEL is nauseating enough. But, apparently it’s a thing. There are more of these maniacs in waiting . A lot of them .

40,000 on reddit alone? That. Is horrifying https://t.co/sXNiZJqwdg — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 25, 2018

Kumail Nanjiani had some thoughts:

Thread. We're seeing the real world effects of these insular online communities more and more. I'd bump into stuff here & there during my reddit days. It can be hard to understand since so many of these communities have their own languages and terms etc. Also, men are the worst. https://t.co/rXZlKPjxEv — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 24, 2018

Britney Spears did a thing:

Sending my love to the people of Toronto and all those affected ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJW1D7Mr3F — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 24, 2018

And so did Alyssa Milano:

Toronto! I have so much love for you. 🙏 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2018

And Neil Gaiman had some fond memories to share:

Toronto was the first city that discovered me as an author, way back in VIOLENT CASES days. The first place I ever got an award (Best Guest from PRISONERS OF GRAVITY) the first place I ever did an Evening with Neil Gaiman. It will always have a special place in my heart. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 24, 2018

No word from Drake or the Weeknd yet, but Shawn Mendes got out a tweet:

All of my love to Toronto. Heartbreaking. ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 23, 2018

As did Marcus Stroman: