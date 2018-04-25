Life

What the world is saying about the Yonge Street van attack

Monday’s van attack on Yonge Street reverberated around the world. As Toronto continues to absorb the tragedy, here’s what notable people from beyond the city are saying.

The Queen relayed her condolences:

Jim Carrey, who grew up in Newmarket and Burlington, made a drawing:

The Boston Bruins put aside their playoff rivalry with the Maple Leafs:

Donald Trump tweeted about the attack:

There was something on Vice President Mike Pence’s feed:

Anthony Bourdain learned a new word:

Kumail Nanjiani had some thoughts:

Britney Spears did a thing:

And so did Alyssa Milano:

And Neil Gaiman had some fond memories to share:

No word from Drake or the Weeknd yet, but Shawn Mendes got out a tweet:

As did Marcus Stroman:

Correction

April 25, 2018

This post originally said that Donald Trump didn't tweet about the Yonge Street attack. But of course he did.

Topics: van attack Yonge Street

