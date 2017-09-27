“I want to buy a condo downtown and Airbnb it”: how an Etobicoke couple spend their money

Who: Jordan Stevens and Tricia Ward, both 28

What they do: He owns and operates a window washing company; she’s a plumbing apprentice

What they make: Jordan makes $97,000 a year; Tricia makes $65,000

Where they live: A two-bedroom bungalow in Etobicoke

Regular expenses: Rent: $1,530 a month. Savings: $1,500 a month. “I want to buy a condo downtown and Airbnb it for supplementary income,” Jordan says. Cellphone: $260 a month, for a plan with 40 gigs of data, which Jordan uses for work. Groceries: $350 a month. Dining out: $625 a month, for dinners at Joey, Copacabana and the Mandarin. Credit card payments: $120 a month, on $5,000 in debt that Tricia racked up before taking up plumbing. Dental care: $244 a month, for Tricia’s braces. “I’ve wanted to fix my teeth since I was a little girl,” she says. Car insurance: $285 a month, for a 2014 Ram 1500 and a 2015 Nissan Sentra. Business insurance: $540 a year. Books: $100 a month. “The last book I bought was called The Millionaire Real Estate Investor, by Gary Keller,” Jordan says.

Recent splurges: Bitcoin and Ethereum: $500. “One Bitcoin was worth $3,473 when I bought it,” says Jordan. “So $500 got me 14 per cent of a Bitcoin and one and a half Ethereum coins.” Makeup: $90, for Tricia’s Make Up For Ever foundation and MAC liquid concealers. Vacation: $3,300, for a trip to Cuba, where they stayed at the Iberostar Playa Pilar. “We swam with dolphins and sailed on a catamaran,” says Tricia. Bachelor party: $2,900, for Jordan’s best friend in Las Vegas. “I wanted to shoot guns and visit the Grand Canyon,” he says. “But the guys just wanted to go clubbing.”

