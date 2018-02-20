Trinity Bellwoods park looked a little post-apocalyptic this morning

A day of persistent rain combined with the runoff from rapidly melting snowbanks has turned the west end’s favourite summer picnic spot into something a little swampier. At around 10:30 a.m., when these photos were taken, a bank of fog was hovering over pools of slush and water deep enough to submerge the legs of park benches and the lower portions of tree trunks. It was a remarkably bleak scene.

If you regret not seeing it in person, because for some reason you’re incredibly attracted to midwinter misery and clamminess, pictures and video are below. Happy February, freaks.