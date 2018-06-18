How Toronto’s most notable dads celebrated Father’s Day

How Toronto’s most notable dads celebrated Father’s Day

Yesterday was a pretty active one on social media for Toronto’s notable dads. (No word from Drizzy on his alleged son Adonis, though.) Here’s how a few of them spent the day:

Chef Matty Matheson showed that parenting is all about attitude, not attire:

Ben Mulroney posted a poetic ode to his three kids, who are now royal wedding celebrities:

Jessica Mulroney followed up with a confession: their daughter calls Ben “Princess Daddy”:

Looks like Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios’s son Silos is well on his way to becoming a music buff (and camo-pant lover):

lucky dad. A post shared by Jeffrey Remedios (@jeffreyremedios) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

Justin Trudeau spent the day exploring Gatineau Park with at least one of his children:

Susur Lee made up his own odd father’s day limerick:

Father’s fathers are very special fathers! A post shared by Susur Lee (@susurlee) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

He’s the “Father of Fusion,” and a regular dad, too!

His sons are known for their outrageous Instagrams, but Levi Bent-Lee kept it simple:

Rupi Kaur’s father sounds like a pretty great guy:

thanks dad🌱❤️🌸 A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Yannick Bisson’s wife, Shantelle, is proud of her actor husband’s corny dad jokes:

Centre fielder Kevin Pillar used the day to do some good: he’s selling a special baseball cap, and the proceeds will support kids’ rehab hospital Holland Bloorview.

Twins may be a lot of work, but at least they provide Jessi Cruickshank with fodder for some extra-cute Father’s Day posts:

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh sure looks a lot like his dad, pictured here in 1966:

E-Talk’s Devon Soltendieck evidently likes his dad job more than his day job:

And finally, our new premier, Doug Ford, spent the day with his four daughters and his wife. From left: Kara, Kayla, Karla, Krista and Kyla: