How Toronto’s most notable dads celebrated Father’s Day
Yesterday was a pretty active one on social media for Toronto’s notable dads. (No word from Drizzy on his alleged son Adonis, though.) Here’s how a few of them spent the day:
Chef Matty Matheson showed that parenting is all about attitude, not attire:
Ben Mulroney posted a poetic ode to his three kids, who are now royal wedding celebrities:
Jessica Mulroney followed up with a confession: their daughter calls Ben “Princess Daddy”:
Looks like Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios’s son Silos is well on his way to becoming a music buff (and camo-pant lover):
Justin Trudeau spent the day exploring Gatineau Park with at least one of his children:
Susur Lee made up his own odd father’s day limerick:
He’s the “Father of Fusion,” and a regular dad, too!
His sons are known for their outrageous Instagrams, but Levi Bent-Lee kept it simple:
Rupi Kaur’s father sounds like a pretty great guy:
Yannick Bisson’s wife, Shantelle, is proud of her actor husband’s corny dad jokes:
You @yannick_bisson gave me the greatest gifts of my life. First you gave me your unconditional love and then you gave me our girls. You are the perfect father for them. You know exactly what to say in their time of need, and are always ready with a corny dad joke. I love you madly, Happy Father’s Day.
Centre fielder Kevin Pillar used the day to do some good: he’s selling a special baseball cap, and the proceeds will support kids’ rehab hospital Holland Bloorview.
I teamed up with @collabsforacause to create my very own “dad” hat. 25% of the sales will be donated to @hollandbloorview – a place that has become very important to my wife and me. To buy a hat check out their website.. thank you in advance to all that want to help me make a difference! In addition- my wife and I will match the money raised! Only 1,000 hats available, so get yours fast! #defygravity 🙏🏽
Twins may be a lot of work, but at least they provide Jessi Cruickshank with fodder for some extra-cute Father’s Day posts:
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh sure looks a lot like his dad, pictured here in 1966:
Poppa bear circa 1966 My dad faced a lot of struggles like many new Canadians did. As a stranger to a new country, it's easy to feel like you don't belong, that you are less worthy and maybe a little inferior I know my dad fought hard against that feeling. One of his goals was to ensure his kids never felt that way I think he did alright #happyfathersday . 🇨🇦 . Papa ours en 1966 Comme beaucoup d’autres néo-Canadiens, mon père a surmonté de nombreuses épreuves. En étant un étranger dans un nouveau pays, on peut facilement sentir qu’on n’est pas à sa place, se sentir dévalorisé et même peut-être un peu inférieur aux autres Je sais que mon père a vivement combattu ce sentiment. Un de ses objectifs était de s’assurer que ses enfants ne se sentent jamais comme cela. Je crois qu’il a parfaitement réussi #BonneFeteDesPeres
E-Talk’s Devon Soltendieck evidently likes his dad job more than his day job:
And finally, our new premier, Doug Ford, spent the day with his four daughters and his wife. From left: Kara, Kayla, Karla, Krista and Kyla: