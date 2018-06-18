Life

How Toronto’s most notable dads celebrated Father’s Day

By |  

Yesterday was a pretty active one on social media for Toronto’s notable dads. (No word from Drizzy on his alleged son Adonis, though.) Here’s how a few of them spent the day:

Chef Matty Matheson showed that parenting is all about attitude, not attire:

HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL THE REAL ONES OUT THERE 🤝❤️

A post shared by MATTY MATHESON (@mattymatheson) on

Ben Mulroney posted a poetic ode to his three kids, who are now royal wedding celebrities:

Jessica Mulroney followed up with a confession: their daughter calls Ben “Princess Daddy”:

Looks like Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios’s son Silos is well on his way to becoming a music buff (and camo-pant lover):

lucky dad.

A post shared by Jeffrey Remedios (@jeffreyremedios) on

Justin Trudeau spent the day exploring Gatineau Park with at least one of his children:

Susur Lee made up his own odd father’s day limerick:

Father’s fathers are very special fathers!

A post shared by Susur Lee (@susurlee) on

He’s the “Father of Fusion,” and a regular dad, too!

His sons are known for their outrageous Instagrams, but Levi Bent-Lee kept it simple:

Rupi Kaur’s father sounds like a pretty great guy:

thanks dad🌱❤️🌸

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on

Yannick Bisson’s wife, Shantelle, is proud of her actor husband’s corny dad jokes:

Centre fielder Kevin Pillar used the day to do some good: he’s selling a special baseball cap, and the proceeds will support kids’ rehab hospital Holland Bloorview.

Twins may be a lot of work, but at least they provide Jessi Cruickshank with fodder for some extra-cute Father’s Day posts:

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh sure looks a lot like his dad, pictured here in 1966:

Poppa bear circa 1966 My dad faced a lot of struggles like many new Canadians did. As a stranger to a new country, it's easy to feel like you don't belong, that you are less worthy and maybe a little inferior I know my dad fought hard against that feeling. One of his goals was to ensure his kids never felt that way I think he did alright #happyfathersday . 🇨🇦 . Papa ours en 1966 Comme beaucoup d’autres néo-Canadiens, mon père a surmonté de nombreuses épreuves. En étant un étranger dans un nouveau pays, on peut facilement sentir qu’on n’est pas à sa place, se sentir dévalorisé et même peut-être un peu inférieur aux autres Je sais que mon père a vivement combattu ce sentiment. Un de ses objectifs était de s’assurer que ses enfants ne se sentent jamais comme cela. Je crois qu’il a parfaitement réussi #BonneFeteDesPeres

A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh) on

E-Talk’s Devon Soltendieck evidently likes his dad job more than his day job:

And finally, our new premier, Doug Ford, spent the day with his four daughters and his wife. From left: Kara, Kayla, Karla, Krista and Kyla:

