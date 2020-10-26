Toronto hotels are renting out work suites by the day. Here’s a look inside

Well, the thrill of rolling out of bed minutes before a morning Zoom meeting has finally worn off. WFHers are craving a change of scenery, whether to escape their significant other’s incessant work calls, avoid interruptions from homebound kids or to reignite their creative spark. To that end, a few local hotels have decided to market their empty rooms to the frustrated WFH crowd. Bonus: if you’ve grown accustomed to a mid-workday siesta, you’ll never be too far away from a cozy bed. Here’s what they’re offering.

This mammoth urban resort in Exhibition Place has recently started offering daycation packages, which allow guests to work from one of their luxuriously furnished hotel rooms without paying an overnight rate. Guests can stay from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plenty of stimulating break options that don’t involve wandering aimlessly around your house. The package comes with a virtual workout in the 10XTO fitness centre, a movie in the screening room and access to sporting facilities like the TopGolf Swing Suite. You’ll also get a $30 food and beverage credit to fuel up. Rates start at $199 for a day.

This homey hotel on Brunswick Avenue just launched their Annex Today program, which gives workers access to one of their modern, minimalist rooms from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. They’ll text you your room code to minimize contact, and the host team is available to bring you unlimited free coffee or print important documents at any time of the day. You can also book a space for the week, providing 24-hour access from Monday to Friday. Pets are also allowed, in case your dog has developed separation anxiety during quarantine. Rates are $99 for a day, $499 for the week.

Two years ago, the Anndore owners revamped a rundown 1950s apartment building at Yonge and Charles into an 11-storey boutique hotel at Yonge and Charles. During Covid, it’s offering WFH packages between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The rooms are spacious and eclectic, with record players, Sugarfina candies and Smeg kettles. Guests can book three or five consecutive days in a row, or opt for a non-consecutive 10-day “punch card.” Rates start at $270 for three consecutive days.

Miss the good old days of attending an important conference? You might want to opt for a remote-office package at the InterContinental’s downtown location at Front and Simcoe. You’ll get to stay overnight at reduced rates, and will have access to a virtual concierge and business centre. Rooms come with Nespresso coffee and minibar snacks, and you’ll get 10 per cent off room service. Plus, most have killer Lake Ontario views.

Those who need a change of scenery might consider escaping to Prince Edward County for a few nights. The June Motel is offering a five-night stay (Monday to Friday) in a deluxe studio room. It comes with a full-size dining table where you can spread out with documents and as many monitors as you need, as well as a kitchenette for cooking basic meals. The owners will stock your fridge with rosé as well as fresh gourmet staples from the nearby Agrarian Market. $1,000 for five nights.