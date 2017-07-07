These Toronto pups can’t get enough of Berczy Park’s new dog fountain

These Toronto pups can’t get enough of Berczy Park’s new dog fountain

Toronto’s dog lovers and their pet pooches have fallen hard for the new canine-covered fountain at St. Lawrence’s recently renovated Berczy Park. Despite some skateboard-inflicted damage to the porcelain paw of a golden retriever, humans and animals alike have been enjoying posing next to and playing in the water. Here, some of the best pics of Berczy’s furry visitors.

This Blue Jays fan stares down a bull terrier:

Ok but why is there water coming out of your mouth like that? 🤔 You're weird. A post shared by Tubby Mac-Lin (@tubby.inu) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT







Others are more interested in the giant water dish:







A proud Canadian bichon frise makes friends with the fountain’s only cat statue:

So much fun at the grand opening of a new park today! Also, I met a cat. Don't think he liked me though… A post shared by Mochi the Bichon (@jemappelle.mochi) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT







“But mom, I want to go in the fountain, too!”:

At Toronto's Berczy Park Dog Fountain, celebrating Canada Day by exercising my right as a puppy to get a walking break! #tiredpooch A post shared by Chamé 茶目 🐕🍵🍁 (@shibachame) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT







Someone’s super-stoked to be here:

"Now that's my kind of fountain!" -Howard McElwain #berczypark #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doglife #dogsonadventures A post shared by Howard (@howardbestdogever) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT







A labradoodle takes a dip:

Hey look dad! I'm a dog statue! 🐻💦 #doodle #doodlesofinstagram #doubledoodle #labradoodle #goldendoodle #torontodog A post shared by Penny Double Doodle 🐻 (@pennydoubledoodle) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT







Real dog or dog statue?

The pups loved the new #DogFountain at #BerczyPark A post shared by @mika.and.loki on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT







This bulldog seems suspicious of the one-and-only cat statue

This (real) dog wasn't having the (fake) fountain cat. #igerstoronto #BerczyPark #catsofinstagram #dogsofinstgram A post shared by Jason Paris (@jasonparis) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT







Samesies!

Quinn's enjoying new dog fountain downtown. A post shared by Shannon (@shgreenwood123) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT







The fountain is perfect for the city’s condo dogs looking for a place to cool off:

Stay cool everyone 🐾💦 A post shared by Simon The Golden Doodle (@simonthedoodle) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:50am PDT







Judging by its tongue, this dog is in dire need of a dip:







This is just embarrassing:







A Bernese mountain dog soaks up some post-swim rays:

#dogfountain #happy150canada Chloe enjoying the beautiful day by the fountain #toronto A post shared by Cindy Atwood-Mcconnell (@cindyatwoodmcconnell) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT







Hot dog! (Get it? Because it’s a wiener dog? And it’s probably hot?)

Just two other dogs on the dog fountain:) A post shared by Christopher Schneller (@drmitter) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT







Group shot!

Checked out the new dog fountain today. It's really hard for us all to look in the same direction at the same time. 😅 @brussels11211 A post shared by Falkor & Zola (@falkor.and.zola) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:56am PDT







This Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a bit wet behind the ears:







It’s raining cats—well, just cat—and dogs:

bff . . . #fountain#catstagram#dogstagram#water A post shared by alexz (@kateryna0001) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT







“Get my good side.”

Dog meets dog fountain. I think she's a fan. #kibathediva A post shared by Catie Nobes (@catiecan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:33am PDT







This dachshund has its eyes on the golden bone prize:

Buster at the doggo fountain. #toronto #dachshundsofinstagram A post shared by Bonnie Dean (@bonsmots) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT







Berczy Fountain: Making cat-lovers out of dogs since 2017







Not a dog: