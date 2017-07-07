These Toronto pups can’t get enough of Berczy Park’s new dog fountain
Toronto’s dog lovers and their pet pooches have fallen hard for the new canine-covered fountain at St. Lawrence’s recently renovated Berczy Park. Despite some skateboard-inflicted damage to the porcelain paw of a golden retriever, humans and animals alike have been enjoying posing next to and playing in the water. Here, some of the best pics of Berczy’s furry visitors.
This Blue Jays fan stares down a bull terrier:
Others are more interested in the giant water dish:
Mannequin challenge. Dont move, baby britney!
A proud Canadian bichon frise makes friends with the fountain’s only cat statue:
“But mom, I want to go in the fountain, too!”:
Someone’s super-stoked to be here:
A labradoodle takes a dip:
Real dog or dog statue?
This bulldog seems suspicious of the one-and-only cat statue
Samesies!
The fountain is perfect for the city’s condo dogs looking for a place to cool off:
Judging by its tongue, this dog is in dire need of a dip:
Happy Canada Day to all my Canadian pawls! Visited a new doggy monument today…why is there no corgi on this fountain??
This is just embarrassing:
A Bernese mountain dog soaks up some post-swim rays:
Hot dog! (Get it? Because it’s a wiener dog? And it’s probably hot?)
Group shot!
This Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a bit wet behind the ears:
Berczy Park is a doggie paradise!
It’s raining cats—well, just cat—and dogs:
“Get my good side.”
This dachshund has its eyes on the golden bone prize:
Berczy Fountain: Making cat-lovers out of dogs since 2017
Not a dog: