A Disneyland on Toronto Islands, new TTC logos and the rest of Toronto’s funniest April Fools’ Day jokes

A Disneyland on Toronto Islands, new TTC logos and the rest of Toronto’s funniest April Fools’ Day jokes

Glow-in-the-dark spaghetti at Terroni. Kale Beavertails. Pop cans as proof-of-payment on the TTC. Toronto has a long history of April 1 hoaxes. Here, our favourites from 2018.

Toronto Islands Disneyland

The prank: With a 16-storey castle and a Star Wars–themed mountain range, a lot of people really, really wanted Daily Hive’s hoax to be true.

The reaction:

I was boasting this afternoon about how I don't fall for #AprilFools jokes but I just fully FREAKED OUT over a Disneyland Toronto article that was so clearly NOT TRUE pic.twitter.com/ftFVGVSyvD — Laura Nicolucci (@lauranicolucci) April 2, 2018

Chalet sauce fountains

The prank: Behold Swiss Chalet’s beautiful, unhygienic gift to humanity.

The reaction:

@SwissChaletCA is getting rid of individual servings of chalet sauce. They will have LITERAL CHALET SAUCE FOUNTAINS for each table. My Monday is made, my week is made my GD life is made. Thank you Jesus for this Easter miracle. 😇😇 — Vanessa *babsgirl*. * x * 😻 (@van3sss) April 2, 2018

New TTC logos

The prank: April Fools’ or not, these are actually kind of snazzy.

As the #TTC continues to modernize all that it does, we feel it’s also time to revamp the brand and logo. Here is the short-list of three for public input. pic.twitter.com/2BM09P0uLs — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 1, 2018

The reaction:

@ttcing Are you f-ing crazy? Modernize the treatment of TTC If you must. Open subrands for systems (e. G. TTC Red Rocket whatever for subways). But DO NOT mess with the motherbrand TTC. There is no point, and I'll bet you'll be back to it in 12 months. This is branding 101. — Laurence Bernstein (@lbernste) April 1, 2018

The WestJetter

The prank: A Siri-like tool for booking flights, pre-ordering in-flight meals and, when you really need it, finding a WestJet staffer who can pretend to be you at business meetings, birthday parties and anniversary dinners.

The reaction:

Hey @WestJet, it's @BlueJays opening day, can you send a westjetter to work for me please? — Daniel Ramos (@danniel_19) March 29, 2018

Squirrel obesity epidemic

The prank: Bellwoods slackliners would go nuts if the city’s urban forestry department actually installed mini-treadmills. Please, click the link.

Parks & Environment Committee will debate new pilot project on squirrel obesity in Toronto. Recommendations include hiring a squirrel dietitian & setting up mini treadmills in 4 parks across the City to help squirrels reach weight loss goals. Info: https://t.co/Gw6rH3Yh6H pic.twitter.com/Poa8lvcn5f — Toronto Forestry (@TOtrees) April 1, 2018

The reaction:

Electric Bike Share

The prank: Because everyone loves e-bikes, Cycle Toronto board member Robert Zaichowski claimed Bike Share would install motors in its fleet.

This just in! @BikeShareTO has announced they will be equipping all their bikes with e-assist. Should make tackling Toronto's hills a lot easier and give you a smoother ride. :) #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/4LEzFNzdrF — Robert Zaichkowski (@RZaichkowski) April 1, 2018

The reaction: