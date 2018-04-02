Life

A Disneyland on Toronto Islands, new TTC logos and the rest of Toronto’s funniest April Fools’ Day jokes

Glow-in-the-dark spaghetti at Terroni. Kale Beavertails. Pop cans as proof-of-payment on the TTC. Toronto has a long history of April 1 hoaxes. Here, our favourites from 2018.

Toronto Islands Disneyland

The prank: With a 16-storey castle and a Star Wars–themed mountain range, a lot of people really, really wanted Daily Hive’s hoax to be true.

The reaction:

 

Chalet sauce fountains

The prank: Behold Swiss Chalet’s beautiful, unhygienic gift to humanity.

The reaction:

 

New TTC logos

The prank: April Fools’ or not, these are actually kind of snazzy.

The reaction:

 

The WestJetter

The prank: A Siri-like tool for booking flights, pre-ordering in-flight meals and, when you really need it, finding a WestJet staffer who can pretend to be you at business meetings, birthday parties and anniversary dinners.

The reaction:

 

Squirrel obesity epidemic

The prank: Bellwoods slackliners would go nuts if the city’s urban forestry department actually installed mini-treadmills. Please, click the link.

The reaction:

 

Electric Bike Share

The prank: Because everyone loves e-bikes, Cycle Toronto board member Robert Zaichowski claimed Bike Share would install motors in its fleet.

The reaction:

 

