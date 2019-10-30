The most outrageous Halloween costumes from Toronto dogs
Tomorrow is All Hallow’s Eve, so here’s a roundup of the city’s cutest pups in their cutest costumes, all from last weekend’s Howloween at the Bentway.
This pious pooch would like to remind you that 30 scratches behind the ear counts as penance:
His holiness made an appearance at The Bentway. All hail to Pope Allegro
This doggie is the spitting image of Simba:
So. Many. PUPPIES! 🐶 Everyone looked absolutely fang-tastic in their costumes 😍 Check out highlights from Howl'oween this past weekend, featuring @dogsofthebentway 🐾
This prison pup should get out early on good-boy behaviour:
Today was a pawsome day with @dogsofthebentway! 🐕 Thanks everyone for joining us for #Howloween with @petsmartcanada and @barknyapp at The Bentway. We loved all your doggos and their costumes 👏⠀ 
⠀ 
Congratulations to our costume contest winners:⠀ 
🏅 Best Small Dog Costume: @skyy_the_dog⠀ 
🏅 Best Medium Dog Costume: @tikkiandviolet⠀ 
🏅 Best Large Dog Costume: @ty.poodle⠀ 
🏅 Miss Congeniality: @thatdappergolden⠀ 
🏅 Miss Congeniality: Taco Family! 🌮
This pair of doggies are serving a bark-feast of champions:
Don’t be a drag—this Pink Flamingo looks Divine!
Are you ready to party like a flock star?🦩🌟🎃 Join me & get your spook on this season at The Bentway with the cutest costume parade ever! This Saturday, October 26, join @thebentway,@petsmartcanada, and @barknyapp for Howl'oween. Dog owners, dog lovers, and of course pups themselves will participate in a costume parade across the site with prizes, treats, local vendors, and even a licensed "yappy hour".
We could just eat him up:
Shiver me timbers, this salty dog is ready to star in Pi-ruffs of the Caribbean:
This other pirate dog is channelling its best Captain Hook:
If there’s somethin’ strange in the neighbourhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!
These Top Gun Goldens have the need, the need for speed:
You're the Goose to my Maverick . We are going to a Howloween party today and so excited 🎃
The only thing cuter than a real Ewok is this pup:
Some awesome doggos from the howl'oween pupparade this weekend!
This Pennywise pooch is not clowning around—and he better get a treat soon:
Wolverine, where’s Paw-fessor X?
Mighty Thor: master of Mjolnir, ruler of As-bark:
Maybe they’d find this Where’s Waldo doggie faster with a tracking chip:
Tryouts for the next Oscar Meyer Weiner dog (fourth image):
This scene from The Simpsons comes to mind:
Wonder if this doggo’s favourite film is Lady and the Tramp :
The DC and Marvel universes collide here with Captain America and Superman samoyeds:
So nice to see everyone at the Great Samoyed Halloween Meetup at The Bentway Puppy Halloween party. Lots of awesome pups in cute costumes. Lots of fun to walk in the costume parade and hangout with friends.
Two pup-kins:
Happy #Howloween! Meet us at 1pm today at @thebentway 🐶 You can sign up for free at the event if you didn't pre-register online (limited tickets available). Tickets are needed to participate in the contest, but you can still join the parade without one! 🐾