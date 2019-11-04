The most creative, elaborate Toronto jack-o-lanterns from this year’s pumpkin parades

Gone are the days of crooked smiles and triangle eyes–in 2019, pumpkin-carving is an elaborate art form. On November 1, at parks across the city, carvers showed off their clever work at the annual pumpkin parades. Here are our favourites.

At first glance, this looks like a Predator pumpkin, but it’s actually a riff on the cover of a Goosebumps novel:

Simpsons references are always good for a laugh:

Here’s an old-school throwback to the 1996–2014 Raptors logo:

Raptors pumpkins were this year’s Trumpkin–plenty to go around, just a little less spooky:

Here’s the Joker:

Fresh(ish) off her AGO exhibition, Yayoi Kusama was a major inspiration:

Deep sea creatures are truly horrifying, and this anglerfish pumpkin is no exception:

You might have to use your own detective skills to spot Detective Pikachu:

Let’s just assume Carrot Nose here is a pumpkinny take on Pinocchio:

This Game of Thrones–inspired pumpkin reminds us that winter, sadly, is coming:

These white owl pumpkins look wise:

This owl pumpkin is too cute to give a hoot about looking scary:

Pumpkinwise:

This pumpkin took a DNA test and turns out, it listens to Lizzo:

Raptors and Blue Jays be damned: the raccoon is Toronto’s real mascot:

All good things must come to an end: