The most creative, elaborate Toronto jack-o-lanterns from this year’s pumpkin parades
Gone are the days of crooked smiles and triangle eyes–in 2019, pumpkin-carving is an elaborate art form. On November 1, at parks across the city, carvers showed off their clever work at the annual pumpkin parades. Here are our favourites.
At first glance, this looks like a Predator pumpkin, but it’s actually a riff on the cover of a Goosebumps novel:
Pumpkin carving from Halloween 2019! Homage to my favourite horror series as a kid, GOOSEBUMPS by @rl_stine1. This is based on the amazing cover art by @timjacobus from THE HAUNTED MASK.
Simpsons references are always good for a laugh:
Pumpkin parade
Here’s an old-school throwback to the 1996–2014 Raptors logo:
My entry to this year's pumpkin parade
Raptors pumpkins were this year’s Trumpkin–plenty to go around, just a little less spooky:
Pumpkin Parade Bellwoods Trinity Park
Here’s the Joker:
Fresh(ish) off her AGO exhibition, Yayoi Kusama was a major inspiration:
Deep sea creatures are truly horrifying, and this anglerfish pumpkin is no exception:
You might have to use your own detective skills to spot Detective Pikachu:
Let’s just assume Carrot Nose here is a pumpkinny take on Pinocchio:
This Game of Thrones–inspired pumpkin reminds us that winter, sadly, is coming:
These white owl pumpkins look wise:
Pumpkin parade @ Sorauren Park!
This owl pumpkin is too cute to give a hoot about looking scary:
Pumpkinwise:
This pumpkin took a DNA test and turns out, it listens to Lizzo:
Raptors and Blue Jays be damned: the raccoon is Toronto’s real mascot:
All good things must come to an end: