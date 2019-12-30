The 10 most popular Real Weddings of 2019

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kept their first wedding low-key at a court house in 2018, they surprised friends and fans alike in September with a revelous, multi-day second ceremony in South Carolina. There was no shortage of over-the-top weddings in Toronto this year either. Couples tied the knot with elegant affairs at the city’s biggest museums, a massive basement rave and an intimate ceremony in the back of a vintage pickup truck. One pair even brought Bollywood and Burning Man together for an afternoon ceremony in Clarington featuring a silent disco. Here’s a look back at our most popular Real Weddings of 2019.