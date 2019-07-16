Ten of Toronto’s coolest splash pads
Toronto is about to get hot hot hot, with a feels-like temperature of 43 degrees on Friday. Forty-three degrees. Those who don’t have their own pool—and shudder at the idea of sharing one with hundreds of strangers—might consider the trusty splash pad. We combed the city to find the best ones, some of which are way more than glorified sprinklers. All city-run splash pads are free to use and are typically open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Note: many of the pads don’t allow dogs, so sweaty pups will have to stay hydrated from the sidelines.
Dufferin Grove Park
To mix it up a little, this little honey of a haven is part splash pad and part wading pool, just a few inches deep. Its small central spout makes it a more relaxed option for those who don’t want water blasting at them from all angles. Go on a farmers’ market Thursday for an impromptu picnic.
Splash factor: 5/10
View this post on Instagram
Marie Curtis Park
This cute little spot at the edge of the city has walking trails to get you good and sweaty so you can feel the sweet relief of the splash pad. With water spouts at varying heights—including a pelican-like creature with a bill that spills when full—it’s an ideal spot for adults and kids alike.
Splash factor: 6/10
View this post on Instagram
Cassels Avenue Playground
A small but sweet splash pad offers walk-through sprinklers and tall spouts to stand under.
Splash factor: 6/10
View this post on Instagram
Corktown Common
This pad has a minimalist vibe, with muted colours and grounded sprinklers surrounded by massive rocks. It’s like a Hunger Games arena, except no one is in mortal danger (and there’s a nice view of the CN Tower). 165 Bayview Avenue.
Splash factor: 6/10
View this post on Instagram
Maple Claire Park
This little hideaway features a small but cute splash pad. Water rains down from tulip-shaped spouts and shoots up from geysers positioned between looming metal daisies.
Splash factor: 7/10
Elizabeth Simcoe Park
This park is home to a large and bustling splash pad with enough water features to get you soaking wet. There’s also a lot of seating for breaks between the fun.
Splash factor: 8/10
View this post on Instagram
Centre Island Splash Pad
Water Play, which reopened at the end of June, features tree-shaped, misting structures that make the island feel more like a rainforest. The pad is part of Centreville Amusement Park but free for the public to use.
Splash factor: 8/10
View this post on Instagram
Hendon Park
This pad is small, but it packs a real punch. It has fountain-like water spouts and some sweet palm-tree taps to frolic under. Off to the side, non-tropical trees provide plenty of shade.
Splash factor: 8/10
View this post on Instagram
High Park
Everyone’s favourite cherry blossom destination also has a huge splash pad with a ton of water features. Our favourite is the spitting frog—a guaranteed hit for the little ones.
Splash factor: 9/10
View this post on Instagram
Kidstown Water Park
The standout attraction at this pad is a massive bucket that periodically dumps its cold contents onto those standing below (hold onto your shorts, kids). While the splash pad isn’t huge, it’s dense with colourful climbing towers and all sorts of sprinklers.
Splash factor: 9/10