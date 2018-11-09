How to smoke your legal marijuana in style

So the Ontario Cannabis Store finally delivered your totally legal weed. You could go the old-school route and fire up a tie-dyed bong covered in pictures of pot leaves. Or, you could invest in some sleek new smoking implements that make you look like a grownup, rather than a teen at a Phish concert. We have a few suggestions.

Inda Pipe Necklace

Both ends of this wearable stainless steel pipe have caps that unscrew. The top is a hollow chamber that’s perfect for herbal storage, and the bottom is a mouthpiece—just light and suck. $100. weedbox.io.

Rolled Wood Smoke Filters

Skilled joint rollers know that filter tips improve airflow and help minimize slobber-related mishaps in puff-puff-pass situations. These hand-planed maple curls are both sturdy and stylish. $23. shop-tetra.com.

High Noon Pipe

Made in Toronto, this stoneware pipe is slip-casted and glazed at the tip for a silky feel on the lips. No two are the same. $60. Tokyo Smoke, 668 Queen St. W.

Summerland Pleasure Point Marble Bong

This bong’s faux marble ceramic exterior would look beautiful on any bookshelf. Its glazed interior makes for a smooth hit. $288. weedbox.io.

Sigaretta Metal Stick Lighter

Tokyo-based Tsubota Pearl has been producing expertly crafted metal goods since the 1950s. The Sigaretta is eye-catching and elegant—a definite improvement over a disposable lighter. And it comes in rose gold, just like an iPhone. $38. weedbox.io.

Beton Brut Container

This concrete stash jar, from Brooklyn-based Light + Ladder, is a much more attractive weed-storage option than a Ziploc. It would look nice in any downtown loft. $207. shop-tetra.com.

Heirloom Stack

A first-time collab between Toronto design firm Castor and cannabis lifestyle brand Tokyo Smoke, the Heirloom Stack looks like a 1930s candy dish. The three-piece set functions as a pipe, a grinder and an ashtray. $225. Tokyo Smoke, 668 Queen St. W.

Regenbogen Ashtray

This crystal ashtray, from German designer Fundamental Berlin, has an entrancing iridescent finish that’s all the more impressive after a couple of joints. $117. shop-tetra.com.

Van der Pop Calla Multi-Tool

This two-piece brass set helps scoop stray bud and pack joints for a pristine roll. Plus, it’s stylish enough to be displayed on a bar cart. $30. Tokyo Smoke, 668 Queen St. W.