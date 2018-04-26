Here are some signs that Toronto’s spring has finally come to stay
Sure, the weather has been warmer for the past few days—but this winter has fooled us before. We a get few days of sunshine and then bam, snowstorm. How do we know spring is here for real, this time? Here are a few definite signs.
The dogs are getting lazier:
All the weird soft-serve flavours are back on the menu:
Meanwhile, in the land of scoopable ice cream, the lineups are getting pretty long:
The Trinity Bellwoods white squirrel has come out of hiding (he blends in with the snow, you know):
And the park is once again brimming with people, despite the lawn being a minefield of post-winter dog poop. Much respect to these brave souls:
It’s already getting tough to snag a seat on the Black Bull patio:
And the fruit outside the shops on Baldwin Avenue, in Kensington Market, is guaranteed not to be partially frozen:
Things are starting to heat up at the Torotno Botanical Garden:
Nothing says Spring like a crocus popping out from the ground basking in the warm sun. These little ones are first to appear due to being naturally insulated by the wax coating on its leaves and petals. Making this flower hardy and resilient to the fluctuating Spring temperatures. So excited for nature walks, adventures and exploring. So long hibernation!
The ferry terminal isn’t too crowded yet, but just wait: