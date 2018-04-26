Here are some signs that Toronto’s spring has finally come to stay

Sure, the weather has been warmer for the past few days—but this winter has fooled us before. We a get few days of sunshine and then bam, snowstorm. How do we know spring is here for real, this time? Here are a few definite signs.

The dogs are getting lazier:

All the weird soft-serve flavours are back on the menu:

Meanwhile, in the land of scoopable ice cream, the lineups are getting pretty long:

#bangbang 🍦 A post shared by Thirstyco Advertising 🖤 (@thirstyco) on Apr 21, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

The Trinity Bellwoods white squirrel has come out of hiding (he blends in with the snow, you know):

Found the white squirrel today! A post shared by Dianne Etmanski (@dianneetmanski) on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

And the park is once again brimming with people, despite the lawn being a minefield of post-winter dog poop. Much respect to these brave souls:

It’s already getting tough to snag a seat on the Black Bull patio:

And the fruit outside the shops on Baldwin Avenue, in Kensington Market, is guaranteed not to be partially frozen:

Things are starting to heat up at the Torotno Botanical Garden:

The ferry terminal isn’t too crowded yet, but just wait: