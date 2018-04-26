Life

Here are some signs that Toronto’s spring has finally come to stay

Sure, the weather has been warmer for the past few days—but this winter has fooled us before. We a get few days of sunshine and then bam, snowstorm. How do we know spring is here for real, this time? Here are a few definite signs.

The dogs are getting lazier:

Life is good, snoozing in the sun ☀️😎

All the weird soft-serve flavours are back on the menu:

Meanwhile, in the land of scoopable ice cream, the lineups are getting pretty long:

#bangbang 🍦

The Trinity Bellwoods white squirrel has come out of hiding (he blends in with the snow, you know):

Found the white squirrel today!

And the park is once again brimming with people, despite the lawn being a minefield of post-winter dog poop. Much respect to these brave souls:

It’s already getting tough to snag a seat on the Black Bull patio:

I'm on a patio!!! I'm on a patio!!!! With @bawbmckee !!!

And the fruit outside the shops on Baldwin Avenue, in Kensington Market, is guaranteed not to be partially frozen:

Things are starting to heat up at the Torotno Botanical Garden:

The ferry terminal isn’t too crowded yet, but just wait:

