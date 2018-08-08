Some pictures of last night’s crazy flooding

Last night’s sudden rain storm, which dumped close to 100 millimetres of rain on Toronto—essentially an entire month’s worth of precipitation—led to a whole lot of flooding. Certain pockets of the city, especially those near underpasses, were practically underwater. Here’s a look at the damage.

This harrowing rescue by the Toronto Police sounds like a scene from a television show. Maybe we’ll see it in a ripped-from-the-headlines episode of Law and Order: SVU.

Flooding rescue: Alliance Ave / Rockcliffe Blvd

-2 people stuck in an elevator in a bsmt building

-water was 6 ft high inside

-Police rescue 2 men with only 1 foot of air space left

-injuries reported, non life threatening

-TFS/EMS on scene#GO1452695

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018

From Globe and Mail reporter Robin Doolittle, who jokes that she now has lakefront property:

We finally own lakefront property! A post shared by Robyn Doolittle (@robyndoolittle) on Aug 7, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

Some steps at Union Station became a waterfall:

Union Station. A post shared by Maureen Hanley Hayes (@maureenhanleyhayes) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

These two pictures, from King Street looking west towards Liberty Village, illustrate just how bad the flooding was. We’re guessing the TTC delay on this one was a bit worse than usual:

when i got here the roof of that car was not visible. street car driver says he stopped his train after the car floated in front of him. then he got them out. #onstorm@StormhunterTWN @AnthonyFarnell @TorontoStar @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/YXXplg7fKR — charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018

11:05pm, king looking west just past sudbury. theres a car to the left of the streetcar you cant even see. absolute madness. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Aho42vfevI — charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018

Water was up to knee level around the Rogers Centre last night. These cars, like bike messengers in the Financial District, will stop for no one and nothing:

After the blue jays game…just trying to get to my car #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WvwakRqjJA — Waseem Eftaiha (@ugr_waseem) August 8, 2018

That is, until they’re forced to stop:

More cars making it through the rain:

Unbelievable flooding on Bathurst and Lakeshore – I hope this little white car is ok! 🏊🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YCkZyn4DKL — M o l l i e Brown (@_MollieB) August 8, 2018

This person’s condo parking lot was looking a bit rough last night:

Just hydroplaned home down Lakeshore. Good thing I have underground parking! #ONstorm #TOflood pic.twitter.com/EV1Wg1QxZY — jo pérez (@filistene) August 8, 2018

Speaking of garages, this car is probably not making it out, period:

Scenes like this playing out all over #Toronto tonight. A look at a flooded parking garage at Lake Shore Blvd & Bay St. @Toronto_Fire responding non-stop to flood related calls. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/wlTES8oB37 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 8, 2018

“Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Some light flooding. $4,500 per month. No smokers.”

Another flooded underpass, this one at Dupont and Dundas in the Junction:

Floored by this video my friend just sent me of the Dupont underpass in the Junction. Stay safe everyone! #TOStorm #ONstorm #junction pic.twitter.com/HSPbdxY3Yl — Richard Francella (@rfrancel) August 8, 2018

Water shooting from the sewers, as foretold in the Book of Revelation:

Someone’s storage lockers got quite a shower:

#Toronto #ONStorm A post shared by @ lydiaevequoz on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

Finally, here’s the Toronto Police Service giving some great advice for life in general: