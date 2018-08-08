Some pictures of last night’s crazy flooding
Last night’s sudden rain storm, which dumped close to 100 millimetres of rain on Toronto—essentially an entire month’s worth of precipitation—led to a whole lot of flooding. Certain pockets of the city, especially those near underpasses, were practically underwater. Here’s a look at the damage.
This harrowing rescue by the Toronto Police sounds like a scene from a television show. Maybe we’ll see it in a ripped-from-the-headlines episode of Law and Order: SVU.
Flooding rescue: Alliance Ave / Rockcliffe Blvd
-2 people stuck in an elevator in a bsmt building
-water was 6 ft high inside
-Police rescue 2 men with only 1 foot of air space left
-injuries reported, non life threatening
-TFS/EMS on scene#GO1452695
^ka
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018
From Globe and Mail reporter Robin Doolittle, who jokes that she now has lakefront property:
Some steps at Union Station became a waterfall:
These two pictures, from King Street looking west towards Liberty Village, illustrate just how bad the flooding was. We’re guessing the TTC delay on this one was a bit worse than usual:
when i got here the roof of that car was not visible. street car driver says he stopped his train after the car floated in front of him. then he got them out. #onstorm@StormhunterTWN @AnthonyFarnell @TorontoStar @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/YXXplg7fKR
— charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018
11:05pm, king looking west just past sudbury. theres a car to the left of the streetcar you cant even see. absolute madness. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Aho42vfevI
— charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018
Water was up to knee level around the Rogers Centre last night. These cars, like bike messengers in the Financial District, will stop for no one and nothing:
After the blue jays game…just trying to get to my car #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WvwakRqjJA
— Waseem Eftaiha (@ugr_waseem) August 8, 2018
That is, until they’re forced to stop:
Vehicle almost fully submerged at Simcoe and Front downtown#Toronto #onstorm #onwx @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/1bBybGqmu4
— Kelly Sonnenburg TWN (@kellysonnenburg) August 8, 2018
More cars making it through the rain:
Unbelievable flooding on Bathurst and Lakeshore – I hope this little white car is ok! 🏊🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/YCkZyn4DKL
— M o l l i e Brown (@_MollieB) August 8, 2018
This person’s condo parking lot was looking a bit rough last night:
Just hydroplaned home down Lakeshore. Good thing I have underground parking! #ONstorm #TOflood pic.twitter.com/EV1Wg1QxZY
— jo pérez (@filistene) August 8, 2018
This is fine #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/kSDIylPpLD
— jo pérez (@filistene) August 8, 2018
Speaking of garages, this car is probably not making it out, period:
Scenes like this playing out all over #Toronto tonight. A look at a flooded parking garage at Lake Shore Blvd & Bay St. @Toronto_Fire responding non-stop to flood related calls. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/wlTES8oB37
— Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 8, 2018
“Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Some light flooding. $4,500 per month. No smokers.”
My apartment… #onstorm pic.twitter.com/O7tGgWKb4H
— Brett (@bzmw_) August 8, 2018
Another flooded underpass, this one at Dupont and Dundas in the Junction:
Floored by this video my friend just sent me of the Dupont underpass in the Junction. Stay safe everyone! #TOStorm #ONstorm #junction pic.twitter.com/HSPbdxY3Yl
— Richard Francella (@rfrancel) August 8, 2018
Water shooting from the sewers, as foretold in the Book of Revelation:
Someone’s storage lockers got quite a shower:
Finally, here’s the Toronto Police Service giving some great advice for life in general:
Do not post weather pics while driving. #onstorm
— Chris Boddy (@TPSChrisBoddy) July 29, 2018