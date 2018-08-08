Life

Some pictures of last night’s crazy flooding

By  

Last night’s sudden rain storm, which dumped close to 100 millimetres of rain on Toronto—essentially an entire month’s worth of precipitation—led to a whole lot of flooding. Certain pockets of the city, especially those near underpasses, were practically underwater. Here’s a look at the damage.

This harrowing rescue by the Toronto Police sounds like a scene from a television show. Maybe we’ll see it in a ripped-from-the-headlines episode of Law and Order: SVU.

From Globe and Mail reporter Robin Doolittle, who jokes that she now has lakefront property:

We finally own lakefront property!

A post shared by Robyn Doolittle (@robyndoolittle) on

Some steps at Union Station became a waterfall:

Union Station.

A post shared by Maureen Hanley Hayes (@maureenhanleyhayes) on

These two pictures, from King Street looking west towards Liberty Village, illustrate just how bad the flooding was. We’re guessing the TTC delay on this one was a bit worse than usual:

Water was up to knee level around the Rogers Centre last night. These cars, like bike messengers in the Financial District, will stop for no one and nothing:

That is, until they’re forced to stop:

More cars making it through the rain:

This person’s condo parking lot was looking a bit rough last night:

Speaking of garages, this car is probably not making it out, period:

“Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Some light flooding. $4,500 per month. No smokers.”

Another flooded underpass, this one at Dupont and Dundas in the Junction:

Water shooting from the sewers, as foretold in the Book of Revelation:

🌧 ☔️ 💦 💧 🚿 Water world here in Toronto right now

A post shared by Nathan Charley (@nathan_charley) on

Someone’s storage lockers got quite a shower:

#Toronto #ONStorm

A post shared by @ lydiaevequoz on

Finally, here’s the Toronto Police Service giving some great advice for life in general:

Topics: flooding

 

