Some photos from yesterday’s solar eclipse in Toronto
Yesterday was Toronto’s first solar eclipse of the Instagram era, so naturally lots of people spent the afternoon pointing their smartphones heavenward, trying to catch snaps of the moon photobombing the sun. Here are some of the best pics we found:
Nathan Phillips Square’s sunbaked concrete expanse turned out to be a perfect eclipse-viewing platform:
Watching the #2017solareclipse at lunch at #Toronto City Hall through my $5 pinhole projector; big crowds out there! #EclipseDay #eclipse pic.twitter.com/euORp0JZd8
— Matt Hunter (@AdHocActivist) August 21, 2017
TD Centre was another popular downtown gathering spot:
Viewing the solar eclipse – TD Centre, Toronto, ON . . . #solareclipse #eclipse2017 #TDCentre #TDCentreToronto #TorontoEclipse #streetphotocargo #candid #documentaryphotography #streettogs #street_focus_on #streetbwcolour #streetbwcolor #SPiCollective #storyofthestreet #streetphotographyincolours #streetphotographyincolors #streetcandid #street_photography #streetphoto #streetphotography #streetphoto #ourstreets #challengerstreets #fromstreetswithlove #wearethestreet #everybodystreet #thisaintartschool #lensculturestreets #life_is_street #Torontostreetphotography #streetphotographyToronto
This is a cool thing to do with a pinhole eclipse viewer:
Beautiful partial #eclipse in Toronto. The sun is shining! Well, 75% of it was!! pic.twitter.com/C1rfyNuKWD
— Chris McKillop (@atscmc) August 21, 2017
The effect of the eclipse was powerful enough that it was visible in the shadows of trees:
Some people got a little artistic with it:
It’s surprising how well smartphone cameras fared with the task of photographing a celestial body:
This man is now blind, probably:
But of course you can see a solar eclipse in Toronto any time you want:
wow full eclipse here in toronto pic.twitter.com/CyZa208mCq
— Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) August 21, 2017