Some photos from the Toronto Islands’ first week back in business
After a season of devastating flooding and limited public access, the Toronto Islands finally fully reopened last week. Torontonians, deprived for months of their favourite summer day-trip destination, made their way back to the ferry terminal over the weekend, filling Instagram with images of long-deferred Lake Ontario revelry. Here are some of those shots:
The Islands’ beaches, whose sand was depleted by the floods, seem as though they had a little trouble accommodating the crowds:
Dogs once again have a place to roam free. This one is learning to swim:
There is such a thing as too many dogs, though:
The ferry terminal ordered up some new signage for the occasion:
The Centre Island ferry hasn’t seen this much action since last year:
The Islands’ quadricycle rental service was almost wiped out by a city contract snafu earlier this year, but now they, like everything else on the Islands, are back at it:
Centreville had to sell off this rare wooden carousel for $3 million in order to defray some of the owners’ losses from this dismal season. The ride will be moving to Carmel, Indiana later this year:
At the peak of the flooding, sandbags were all that prevented Lake Ontario from swallowing the Islands completely. Not all of them have been removed:
But you know who’s happiest that the Islands are up and running again? The seagulls: