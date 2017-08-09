Life

Some photos from the Toronto Islands’ first week back in business

Some photos from the Toronto Islands’ first week back in business

By |  

By |  

After a season of devastating flooding and limited public access, the Toronto Islands finally fully reopened last week. Torontonians, deprived for months of their favourite summer day-trip destination, made their way back to the ferry terminal over the weekend, filling Instagram with images of long-deferred Lake Ontario revelry. Here are some of those shots:

The Islands’ beaches, whose sand was depleted by the floods, seem as though they had a little trouble accommodating the crowds:

A summer tradition is back! ☀️⛱🌊 #hanlanspoint #torontoisland #summertime #beachday #sunshine #lakeontario

A post shared by Andrew Scanlon (@andrewbscanlon) on

Dogs once again have a place to roam free. This one is learning to swim:

Surfs up 🔊🎶 Does your dog do this?

A post shared by Iggy Joey (@iggyjoey) on

There is such a thing as too many dogs, though:

It was a crowded ferry ride back from the Toronto Islands!

A post shared by Michael Olin (@_olin_nilo_) on

The ferry terminal ordered up some new signage for the occasion:

Jack Layton Ferry Terminal welcomes you back. We at Walk Ward's Island do too. #torontoisland #Toronto #walkingtour

A post shared by walkwardsisland@gmail.com (@walkwards) on

The Centre Island ferry hasn’t seen this much action since last year:

Toronto island ⛴⛵️🚤🚢🏖⛱🤗📸

A post shared by Nathalie D (@angelica.duarte65) on

The Islands’ quadricycle rental service was almost wiped out by a city contract snafu earlier this year, but now they, like everything else on the Islands, are back at it:

4 Seat Quadricycle, a perfect way for families to bond #shotsbywes

A post shared by Weston Thai (@_shotsbywes) on

Centreville had to sell off this rare wooden carousel for $3 million in order to defray some of the owners’ losses from this dismal season. The ride will be moving to Carmel, Indiana later this year:

Had to get a shot of the #antiquecarousel, one of 30 wood carved left in the world! #TorontoIsland

A post shared by TrishLaDish (@trishdishworsley) on

At the peak of the flooding, sandbags were all that prevented Lake Ontario from swallowing the Islands completely. Not all of them have been removed:

Aftermath of the floods. #torontoisland #centreisland #torontoisland #toronto #the6ix

A post shared by scarlet (@crankyscarlet) on

But you know who’s happiest that the Islands are up and running again? The seagulls:

#seagull #tryina #eatmy #food

A post shared by Devecseri (@mrdevecseri) on

Topics: Instagram toronto islands

 

Canadian Eats