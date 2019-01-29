Some photos of last night’s epic snowstorm
With January temperatures approaching Polar Vortex 2.0 conditions, it’s so cold that Niagara Falls has partially frozen. In Toronto, a brutal snowstorm battered the city overnight. Here, some photos of the effects on the city.
The bus ride from Kennedy station was pretty brutal, though this rider says TTC employees worked hard to get everyone home safely:
Messy roads, snow blankets on cars and roads, city shutdown, line 3 RT shutdown, etc etc etc. These are some clicks from last night's snow storm at Kennedy Station. Although the ride was uncomfortable and super slow due to snow covered roads, I personally think TTC employees worked really hard to get everyone to their homes safely, so thank you @ttcinsta #TTC #toronto #snow #snowstorm #TTCinsta #torontolife #torontotransit #citygrammers #kennedystation #imagesofcanada #onstorm
This person is probably in for a long commute today:
And another person who should maybe just take the TTC today:
Roy Thomson Hall was barely visible through the snow:
#snowmageddon2019 ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ️ ▪️ ️ #ゆきstreetsoftoronto #snowto #torontopixel #toronto_insta #6ixwalks #lightbox #fisheyelemag #ourstreets_ #rentalmag #lensonstreets #lensculture #lensculturestreets #friendsinperson #myfeatureshoot #fromstreetswithlove #streetlife_award #myspc #gf_streets #nycspc #myfujifilm #xt20 #fujifeed #thestreetphotographyhub #spi_collective #life_is_street
Streetcars, though slow moving, still managed to make a go of it despite the weather:
At least dogs seemed to be making the most of it:
Maddie wanted out for a midnight pee — couldn’t figure out how to get back into our house — Snowmageddon — Toronto, Ontario 20190129 • • • • • • #maddie2018 #maddiebday20180522 #maddieourairedale2018 #airedale #airedaleterrier #airedalesofinstagram #isntshelovely #isntshemarvelous #maddieandmeagainsttheworld #thatfabulousface #torontostorm2019 #onstorm #onstorm2019 #snowmageddon2019 #snowmageddon2019❄️
This doggo looks a bit miserable, though:
Do they make snow tires for strollers?
Another case for snow tires:
This shot shows just how bad visibility was in some spots:
Honestly, this wait for the King streetcar doesn’t look too much worse than usual:
These people, out in the Beaches, decided to make the most of the falling snow:
Everyone knows the Avenue Road hill is a doozy. See if you can spot the subtle maneuver the SUV pulls to make it onto the steep road:
WATCH: A small car tried the slow and steady approach while an SUV plowed its through onto Avenue Road. With the latest on school cancellations, road collisions and everything on this latest winter storm, tune into NEWSTALK1010 and click the link in our bio. . . . #onstorm #newstalk1010 #tostorm #environmentcanada #torontoweather #gta #winterweather #snowfallwarning #toronto
January is for lovers:
Not by me, but appreciated by me 👣 ❤️ . . #toronto #torontosnow #torontosnowstorm #snowstorm #snowday #snow #torontopark #nightsnow #heart #snowheart #thanksforthememories #torontonightlife #toronto_insta #torontolife #whodidthis #deepsnow #snowdeep #winterwonderland #winter❄️ #winterishere
The Junction looked especially eerie:
It’s going to be a careful exit for residents of this apartment building.