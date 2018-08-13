Some photos from an emotional Taste of the Danforth

The mass shooting on Danforth Avenue on July 22 was a shocking reminder that no part of the city is immune from random violence. But if Torontonians are afraid, they sure aren’t showing it. Last weekend’s Taste of the Danforth, the 25th edition of the annual street fair, was as packed as usual, with thousands of visitors sampling foods from street vendors and enjoying the east-end atmosphere. This year’s festival did differ from past editions in a few ways, though: “Danforth Strong” signs gave the proceedings a somber undertone, and prime minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance. Here are a few photos from the event.

There was some inspiring sidewalk art:

The “Danforth Strong” banners were out in force, like this one above the main stage:

And the local businesses were on board:

There was room for some acrobatics:

An impromptu memorial for the shooting victims was still accumulating flowers:

Despite the tragedy, attendance was strong:

One of the most photographed booths at the festival was this crazy multi-tiered quail-roasting rig:

A bunch of politicians made it their business to be seen at Taste of the Danforth this year. Here’s Premier Doug Ford:

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made an appearance:

Mayor John Tory was there:

And so was his main rival in the mayoral election, Jennifer Keesmaat:

But there was one guy who posed for more selfies than all the rest combined. His name is Justin:

The PM must hold some kind of selfie endurance record. His grin is remarkably consistent:

Here it is again:

Looking a little tired here. Is he running out of steam?

No he is not: