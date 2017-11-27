What people are saying about Markham’s rogue moose

On Friday, a wild moose made an unscheduled visit to Markham, where it spent an afternoon dashing through yards and across roadways, to the delight and terror of residents. The moose went quiet after a daylong chase, and hasn’t been spotted since, but Twitter is still sorting through some complicated feelings about the whole incident. Here’s what people are saying.

Some people were struck by the Canadianness of it all:

“Moose eludes police” is the big headline of the day here in Toronto, in case you were wondering what the most Canadian headline ever is — sarah🎄✨ (@abigpigeon) November 25, 2017

Canadian football. Snow covered field. Shania Twain. If that Moose on the Loose runs thru the halftime show I'm gonna die of patriotism. — Andy (@_rallycap) November 27, 2017

U.S. NEWS: EMBATTLED FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR MAY HAVE TURNED EVIDENCE AGAINST PRESIDENT CANADA NEWS: MOOOOOOOSEhttps://t.co/eqRo3tCezz — Jeremy Martin (@JMartin_JD) November 25, 2017





But let us not forget that, for many Canadians, a loose moose is food:

There's a moose loose in Toronto and all the urbane Nish are prepping for dinner — HAUDENOSHOUTY/NDN COOKIE SPICE LATTE (@MOHAWKEMOTIONS) November 25, 2017





There were many pictures and videos of the moose in action, including this shot of it casually leaning against a fence:

Moose on a mission: Moose smashes through Markham backyard https://t.co/s2CQHbvW4P pic.twitter.com/mFoTfwXR4S — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) November 24, 2017

@CTVNews. Here are some pictures of the moose that ran past my house in Markham. pic.twitter.com/luCLvm8xaG — Rguo (@Rguo19) November 24, 2017

@CP24 MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IN MARKHAM LOL pic.twitter.com/BdWo6uf3xk — Bonnie (@imjustbonniie) November 24, 2017





In case there was any doubt, the official advice is to stay away from the moose:

MNRF urges the public to stay away from a moose in the Markham area to allow it to calm down. Don't approach the animal, doing so may cause it harm. — Ontario MNRF (@ONresources) November 24, 2017





We repeat: STAY AWAY FROM THE MOOSE.

i live sort of close to north toronto… plos come to me moose — Jakob/Grim (@grimreaper2288) November 24, 2017





Some feared for the moose’s safety:

I need to know that the #mooseontheloose in Toronto is going to be okay. Please don't tell me if he's not, though. — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) November 24, 2017





And, of course, some #brands got in on the frenzy:

https://t.co/zf7v122Wwl Classic Black Friday — Moose Knuckles (@mooseknuckles) November 24, 2017





Others speculated about the moose’s motives:

Since when do moose wander as far south as Markham?! Was it going to the god damn Pacific Mall for Black Friday deals? https://t.co/Nb5WliA48d — Nadia Oxford (@nadiaoxford) November 24, 2017





In the end, the only damage done was to the email inboxes of reporters: