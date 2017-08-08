What people are saying about Justin Trudeau’s bride-smooching kayak adventure
Two things happened during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s kayak expedition in British Columbia’s Gulf Islands National Park Reserve on Saturday: first, he fell out of the boat, and then, for at least the second time since he was elected PM, he stumbled upon a bride and groom and took some photos with them. The internet can barely handle one Trudeau occurrence at a time. Here’s how people reacted to last weekend’s twofer:
Trudeau’s official photographer captured the moment. The PM reportedly planted no fewer than two smooches on the bride’s cheek:
Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner spotted @JustinTrudeau + Sophie kayaking at the @GulfIslandsNPR and came over to say hi pic.twitter.com/70UpHshD1o
— Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) August 5, 2017
A lot of people were worried about the groom’s feelings:
that face when justin trudeau just stole your wife on your wedding day and you're kind of okay with it pic.twitter.com/kuPgpVwZlg
— earthocrat (@ZachEdwards) August 6, 2017
The guy is definitely no Trudeau, looks-wise, but we have a feeling he’ll recover:
That poor dude. For the rest of their lives together, Wifey's gonna remember that kiss from Justin Trudeau on her wedding day https://t.co/JJN0lw5Zoh
— (((Wendi))) (@sidnew47) August 6, 2017
Has Justin Trudeau set unreasonably high standards for prime ministerial participation in Canadian nuptials? Someone hurry and write a hot take about this:
If Justin Trudeau doesn't kiss me at my wedding I'll consider it a failure https://t.co/U0pBUNoBcD
— Carlie Porterfield (@reporterfield) August 6, 2017
A few people seemed to think Trudeau’s kayak foibles were part of some elaborate game of nth-dimensional chess:
Trudeau is trolling Putin here. Putin pics with def minister. Trudeau pics w/ wedding party being human. Sweet shade https://t.co/7uUEyhb4De
— Jackson (@GretzBGuilty) August 6, 2017
While others saw a shameless self-promoter, shamelessly self-promoting:
WATCH OUT FOR TRUDEAU AND HIS KAYAK,he will do anything for a PHOTO OP!!!!
— Malinator (@slick1mike) August 7, 2017
A few others saw a double standard, but come on: if Trump was photographed partaking in any physical activity other than golf, the response would be amazement, not anger.
Trudeau fell clumsily out of a kayak today. Then he paddled over to smooch a woman who just got married.
We'd be killing Trump for this…
— Theodore Magnusson (@TeddyMagnusson) August 7, 2017
Is the Trudeau obsession getting a little parochial, though? Nah…
US news: Terrorist attack in Minnesota.
UK news: Victims of Grenfell fire.
UN news: N Korea Sanctions
Canada: "Trudeau in a kayak, lol"
— Lazy Artist (@Fae_Wyldes) August 6, 2017