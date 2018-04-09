What people are saying about the Humboldt Broncos tragedy

A Friday bus crash in Saskatchewan took the lives of 15 people associated with the Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team. Among the dead are several young players, the team’s head coach, and the driver of the bus. As the country mourns this senseless loss and donates to the team’s GoFundMe, here’s a sampling of the outpouring of sympathy on Twitter.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and rivals the Montreal Canadiens will both make donations to the GoFundMe:

The @MapleLeafs and @CanadiensMTL will be making a donation to support the players and families affected by the tragedy in Saskatchewan. To make a donation visit – https://t.co/d0P5zGJ535#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/AYhJeriYDt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018

Toronto’s other big-league sports teams sent thoughts and prayers:

Thinking of the Humboldt Broncos and our friends in the hockey community at this terrible time. From Toronto to the Prairies, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 7, 2018

Our deepest condolences from everyone in the Toronto FC family to the Humboldt Broncos and all those impacted by this tragedy. https://t.co/PPYfSElWNl — Toronto FC (@torontofc) April 7, 2018

Hockey commentator Ron MacLean had some words for the families:

Humbolt Broncos…Victims, loved ones. We are reaching out to hold you. To share . In this moment all that ever happened doesn't seem to matter. It did. It does.They do. You do. We love you. — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) April 7, 2018

Logan Boulet, one of the players who died, had signed his organ donor card just two weeks before the crash and was able to give six organs to people in need, as TSN’s Gino Reda reports:

Anxious to do something tangible following the @HumboldtBroncos tragedy?Maybe follow the lead of Logan Boulet. He signed his donor card when he turned 21 just 2 weeks ago. Matches have been found, 6 people will receive the gift of life from Logan. Consider signing a donor card. — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) April 9, 2018

The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square was lit in green and yellow in honour of the team, before going dark at 6 p.m. in memoriam:

Another iconic Toronto symbol shone in Humboldt colours:

Toronto paying its respects… The CN Tower lit in the colours of the Humboldt Broncos… #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ygPPDbxcGM — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) April 8, 2018

Strombo sent love to the families, communities and first responders:

This is an unimaginable tragedy. Sending love and support to the families, communities and first responders. https://t.co/0bIuegeKwg — Strombo (@strombo) April 7, 2018

Peter Mansbridge, eloquent as always, summed it up well:

We are all Broncos now. This story is so tragic and every Canadian will feel it. It strikes to the heart of so many small towns and big where we watch our young board buses and travel the countryside for the game we all love. So incredibly sad. #prayforhumbolt — Peter Mansbridge (@petermansbridge) April 7, 2018

Also from Mansbridge, a poignant photo of some survivors holding hands in the hospital:

A photo from the scene of the crash, by Global Saskatoon reporter and anchor Ryan Kessler, shows a broken copy of the classic hockey film Slap Shot:

Among the remaining shards from the #HumboldtBroncos crash is a DVD of the classic hockey movie Slap Shot. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/7eYk4RyEAx — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) April 8, 2018

Singer songwriter Donovan Woods promised to donate his fees from his upcoming Saskatchewan shows to the GoFundMe:

I’ve arranged to donate the performance fees from both my upcoming Saskatchewan shows to the fund for the Humboldt Broncos. Spare whatever you can, long road yet. https://t.co/NhsI1H6SaB — Donovan Woods (@DonovanWoods) April 7, 2018

Toronto Blue Jay Marcus Stroman will be auctioning off the hat he wore during April 7’s game against the Texas Rangers, with proceeds going “towards the cause.”

I’ll bounce back and get better. Promise. Prayers still with #HumboldtBroncos and everyone involved. Way too tragic. Going to auction off the hat I wore today with all proceedings going towards the cause. Stay strong! 🇨🇦 @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/BKfw7TaBEI — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 8, 2018

Twitter-famous Toronto city councillor Norm Kelly implored people who pray to do so for the lives lost in Saskatchewan:

If you’re one to pray before you sleep, please send one up for the young, innocent lives lost in Saskatchewan last night. #HumboltBroncos — Norm Kelly (@norm) April 8, 2018

And the Queen also sent her condolences: