How notable Torontonians celebrated Father’s Day
Even though most Toronto dads already got what they wanted for Father’s Day—a Raptors win, duh—they celebrated with their families anyway. While the Raptors themselves were mostly too busy partying in Vegas to post about their kids, here’s what some other notable local dads got up to over the weekend.
Despite the busy postseason, Raptor Serge Ibaka managed to spend some time with his dad:
Drake either made his dad a finger painting, or this was a gift from his own son:
John Tory hung out with all his grandchildren:
Restaurateur Jen Agg shared a heartwarming story about her late father:
The day I got my drivers license my dad made me take the highway home. I was new to merging and feeling a bit scared. He said ‘you’re my daughter, I taught you to drive, I know you can do it and if I’m not scared why should you be’. A lesson for a lifetime. Feeling ok today re: missing my dad. I mean I miss him SO MUCH always but for whatever reason, it’s not crippling me with pain today. (ps I’ll never run out of pics and vids to post of him) The worst club ❤️
TIFF Creative Director Cameron Bailey thanked his son:
Rupi Kaur shared some of her paternal poetry:
Actor Mena Massoud posted an ode of his own:
Pops. I know I’ve surprised you quite a bit growing up. I was very traditionally unconventional – I moved away from home young, went to theatre school, worked at a restaurant while pursuing my dreams – all things that made you nervous. Thank you for your sacrifices, for showing me what the meaning of being a ‘man’ is. That it has nothing to do with gender. It’s about supporting and lifting up those you love. Thank you for trusting & believing in me. Love you bro 🤪
Suits actor Patrick J. Adams showed his literal support for his son:
Sophie Trudeau shared an adorable photo of her daughter shaving Justin Trudeau’s face:
The role fathers play in our lives can, in many ways, shape who we become. Justin, the unconditional love you offer our family has taught me so much. Happy father’s day to all the fathers and father figures out there. ❤️ Les pères incarnent une présence tellement importante dans nos vies…Justin, j’apprends encore de l’amour inconditionnel que tu offres à notre famille. Joyeuse fête des Pères à tous les papas et les figures paternelles!
Jays player Marcus Stroman showed us where he gets his good looks from:
Young Big Earl is my twin. Lol LOVE YOU POPS! Beyond thankful for your love, sacrifice, and guidance. Truly don’t know where I would be mentally, physically, and emotionally without our journey from a young age. Thankful for every second. Looking forward to the future. I’m working harder than ever to give our family more. HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! 💙
Levi Bent-Lee posted a retro photo of his dad, Susur Lee (on the left):
Alessia Cara shared a throwback pic of her and her pops:
Matty Matheson rambled about life and love and communication:
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL AND STRESSFUL AND SAD AND HAPPY AND ALL OVER THE PLACE AND INTENSE AND COMMUNICATION IS KEY AND YOU HAVE TO WORK AS HARD AS YOU CAN AT EVERY ASPECT AND I HAVE TO WORK EVERYDAY ON BEING A BETTER FATHER HUSBAND FRIEND BUDDY COWORKER ANYWAY LOVE TO ALL THE DADS SINGLE MOMS SINGLE DADS AND EVERYONE JUST TRYING TO GET THROUGH THIS DAY I HOPE YOU FEEL A RIPPLE OF LOVE TODAY CATCH THE TASTE! ✌️❤️🌞❤️✌️
Elaine Lui says she has the cutest dad, ever (we may agree):
And Jessica Mulroney said her pops is the nicest and coolest man on the planet:
