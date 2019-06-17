How notable Torontonians celebrated Father’s Day

Even though most Toronto dads already got what they wanted for Father’s Day—a Raptors win, duh—they celebrated with their families anyway. While the Raptors themselves were mostly too busy partying in Vegas to post about their kids, here’s what some other notable local dads got up to over the weekend.

Despite the busy postseason, Raptor Serge Ibaka managed to spend some time with his dad:

Drake either made his dad a finger painting, or this was a gift from his own son:

John Tory hung out with all his grandchildren:

Restaurateur Jen Agg shared a heartwarming story about her late father:

TIFF Creative Director Cameron Bailey thanked his son:

Rupi Kaur shared some of her paternal poetry:

Actor Mena Massoud posted an ode of his own:

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams showed his literal support for his son:

Sophie Trudeau shared an adorable photo of her daughter shaving Justin Trudeau’s face:

Jays player Marcus Stroman showed us where he gets his good looks from:

Levi Bent-Lee posted a retro photo of his dad, Susur Lee (on the left):

Alessia Cara shared a throwback pic of her and her pops:

Matty Matheson rambled about life and love and communication:

Elaine Lui says she has the cutest dad, ever (we may agree):

And Jessica Mulroney said her pops is the nicest and coolest man on the planet:

