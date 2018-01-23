“My neighbourhood is a great place to create memories with my kids”: How a 30-year-old administrator spends her money

Who: Camille Forsythe, 30

What she does: Administrative co-ordinator at RBC

What she makes: $45,000 a year

Where she lives: The top floor of a house in Scarborough, with her two children: Mateo, 2, and Ava, 3

What she spends in a month: Rent: $1,300 a month. “I live in such a cozy neighbourhood. It’s a great space to create memories with my two awesome kiddies.” Groceries: $200 a month. Eating out: $75. “I like to order pizza every Friday night as a treat. We have full weeks between daycare and swimming lessons and French classes….” Daycare: $130 a month. The fees are subsidized by the government. Lessons: $2,410 a year, for Ava and Mateo’s swimming, dance and French classes. Cable: $80 a month. Internet: $52 a month. Car insurance: $324 a month, for a white 2013 Honda Civic. Debt payments: $305 a month, to pay off a student loan, personal loan and credit card. Savings: $160 a month. “I invested in TD and RBC shares to beef up my savings.”

Recent splurges: Coffee maker: $50 for a Keurig machine. “I have found my soulmate in my Keurig. It completes me.” Clothes: $340 for a pair of boots, a dress and other items from the Bay. Humidifier: $45. “My little angel, Ava, gets dry skin in the wintertime.” Gym: $20, for a workout class at a private boot camp. Furniture: $100, for a coffee table and two side tables from IKEA. “I needed to replace the set I had; it was dated.” Gifts: $70, for Christmas presents for Ava and Mateo, including LOL Dolls, Shopkins and Paw Patrol toys.

