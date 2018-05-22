“I need a car because I work in Vaughan and Mississauga”: How a chiropractor spends his money

“I need a car because I work in Vaughan and Mississauga”: How a chiropractor spends his money

Who: Alexander Yu, 30

What he does: Chiropractor

What he makes: $130,000 a year

Where he lives: A two-bedroom condo on Queen West

What he spends in a month: Mortgage payments: $1,639. Condo fees: $513. Student loans: $706, to pay off $35,000 in OSAP and a line of credit. Groceries: $350. Cellphone: $60. Insurance: $207, on a Porsche Cayenne S. “I need a car because I work at clinics in Vaughan and Mississauga.” Dog walker: $200, for Starlord, his Pomeranian-chihuahua mix. “I get a walker when I’m gone for 12 hours or more.” Dog food: $100, for Performatrin Ultra from Pet Valu. Netflix: $14. “I know I’m late to it, but I was blown away by Black Mirror.” Gym: $500 a year, for a discounted GoodLife membership through work.

Recent splurges: Down payment: $102,400, on a $512,000 condo. He moved out of his previous condo, at College and Spadina, because he wanted a place with a parking spot. Renovation: $20,000, to update the bathroom, kitchen backsplash and doors. Furniture: $4,100, for a dinner table, coffee table, couch, chairs, light fixtures and media units from CB2 and Structube. TV: $1,600, for a Samsung for his parents. “My dad was quick to pick the 65-inch.” Travel: $4,300, for trips to Germany and Thailand. “I went to Thailand for my 30th birthday. When I travel alone, I like to stay in hostels so I can meet people.” Clothing: $100, for work clothes from Zara. “I bought two sweaters recently. One shrank in the dryer.”

Want to tell us about your Cost of Living? Email us at costofliving@torontolife.com.