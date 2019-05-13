Life

A look back at this weekend’s cherry blossom madness in High Park

A look back at this weekend’s cherry blossom madness in High Park

By |  

By |  

Though Toronto’s garbage weather delayed them slightly, the cherry blossoms at High Park finally peaked this past weekend. Fans flocked to the park to take in the blooms and try to snap the perfect pink-hued selfie. As usual, people got a little carried away.

Early risers were blessed with blue skies:


 

Prepared much?


 

Dogs like blossom selfies too:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother's Day! You are a strict mom but always take me on adventures. I will be your loyal companion and try my best not to stray too far. 🌸🌸🌸 I LOVE WooWooo~🐺 —- Happy Mother's day to all of the mothers out there: whether it be birth moms, fosters, adopted, guardian, or someone that you care about that you are motherly towards. Love is a strong weapon and can cause change. Show love to one another and encourage peace. If a child learns love, then they can share it with others. #mothersday #cherryblossom #highpark #toronto #the6ix #love #family #2019 #husky #huskiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #flowers #spring #sundayfunday #smokey #kiss #tulips #nature #dogmodelsearch #dogphotography #photooftheday #photographylife

A post shared by Smokey.the.husky (@smokey.thehusky) on


 

And taking a big whiff of and/or eating blooms:


 

Some even got dressed up for the occasion:


 

There were a lot of pups sporting pink hoodies:


 

And a couple of cats, too:


 

This fur baby wasn’t feeling it:

View this post on Instagram

🌸🌸🌸

A post shared by #cmJ (@cmmryj) on


 

Nor was this human baby:


 

When taking a cherry blossom portrait, it’s important to be as close as possible to the blooms:


 

Closer!


 

Better yet, pluck one of the precious blooms straight from the branch:

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Vicky the 6 (@qihan.liu) on


 

Wait, maybe not. Don’t do that:

View this post on Instagram

SPRING IS HERE!!!!!

A post shared by Ehizogie Agbonlahor (@jaehizogie) on


 

Note: Cherry blossoms do not actually taste like cherries.

View this post on Instagram

truly enjoying this #cherryblossom

A post shared by Kateryna Badrazhan (@jeanbadro) on


 

All the hottest fashions were on display:


 

Here’s some more:


 

“Gentle caress” was a popular pose:

View this post on Instagram

High park ft multiple photobombs 🌸

A post shared by Nicole Z (@nicoolex5) on


 

So delicate. So beautiful:


 

Inception blossoms!


 

Of course there were a few maternity shoots going on:


 

And engagement shoots:


 

And matchy-matchy shoots:


 

And Mother’s Day shoots:

View this post on Instagram

got it from my mamaaaa 🐻💛✨

A post shared by v (@valerieserina) on

Topics: cherry blossoms High Park

 

The Latest

Wine and Beer

Q&A: Ontario winemaker Richie Roberts on cool-climate winemaking and the joy of hard work

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million Roncesvalles semi that sold in four days

Real Estate

See inside a thoroughly renovated west-end rectory

City

“I’m saving $2,500 a month for a down payment on a condo”: How a cannabis tech worker spends her money

Restaurants

Where chef Matt Basile eats calzones, ceviche and piri-piri chicken in his St. Clair West neighbourhood

Society

How Toronto VIPs spent Mother’s Day