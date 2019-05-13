A look back at this weekend’s cherry blossom madness in High Park

Though Toronto’s garbage weather delayed them slightly, the cherry blossoms at High Park finally peaked this past weekend. Fans flocked to the park to take in the blooms and try to snap the perfect pink-hued selfie. As usual, people got a little carried away.

Early risers were blessed with blue skies:





Prepared much?





Dogs like blossom selfies too:





And taking a big whiff of and/or eating blooms:





Some even got dressed up for the occasion:





There were a lot of pups sporting pink hoodies:





And a couple of cats, too:





This fur baby wasn’t feeling it:





Nor was this human baby:





When taking a cherry blossom portrait, it’s important to be as close as possible to the blooms:





Closer!





Better yet, pluck one of the precious blooms straight from the branch:





Wait, maybe not. Don’t do that:





Note: Cherry blossoms do not actually taste like cherries.





All the hottest fashions were on display:





Here’s some more:





“Gentle caress” was a popular pose:





So delicate. So beautiful:





Inception blossoms!





Of course there were a few maternity shoots going on:





And engagement shoots:





And matchy-matchy shoots:





And Mother’s Day shoots: