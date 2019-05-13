A look back at this weekend’s cherry blossom madness in High Park
Though Toronto’s garbage weather delayed them slightly, the cherry blossoms at High Park finally peaked this past weekend. Fans flocked to the park to take in the blooms and try to snap the perfect pink-hued selfie. As usual, people got a little carried away.
Early risers were blessed with blue skies:
Prepared much?
20190510. Featuring @fran.k.h
Dogs like blossom selfies too:
Happy Mother's Day! You are a strict mom but always take me on adventures. I will be your loyal companion and try my best not to stray too far. 🌸🌸🌸 I LOVE WooWooo~🐺 —- Happy Mother's day to all of the mothers out there: whether it be birth moms, fosters, adopted, guardian, or someone that you care about that you are motherly towards. Love is a strong weapon and can cause change. Show love to one another and encourage peace. If a child learns love, then they can share it with others.
And taking a big whiff of and/or eating blooms:
Some even got dressed up for the occasion:
There were a lot of pups sporting pink hoodies:
🌸 It's not only on Wednesday's that I wear pink!
And a couple of cats, too:
This fur baby wasn’t feeling it:
Nor was this human baby:
When taking a cherry blossom portrait, it’s important to be as close as possible to the blooms:
Blossoms By Blossoms the Spring Begins 🌸 @__brinie
Closer!
Better yet, pluck one of the precious blooms straight from the branch:
Wait, maybe not. Don’t do that:
Note: Cherry blossoms do not actually taste like cherries.
All the hottest fashions were on display:
Repping some #japanesefashion for #Toronto #cherryblossom viewing in #highpark 🌸 w/ @8th_cin
Here’s some more:
“Gentle caress” was a popular pose:
So delicate. So beautiful:
Inception blossoms!
Happy Sunday everybody!
Of course there were a few maternity shoots going on:
🌸Happy Mother's Day 🌸 Wow this morning was like a maternity dream, spent the day photographing this beautiful mamma to be at high park and wow so many beautiful blooms! 🌸🤩 If you haven't seen the beautiful high park in bloom yet you better go quickly, it was my first time going and I really can't say enough good things! Apparently they last anywhere from 4-10 days 🌸🌸🌸 Dress: @motherhoodmaternity
And engagement shoots:
And matchy-matchy shoots:
And Mother’s Day shoots: