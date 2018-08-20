Life

Justin Trudeau met Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, and the internet melted down

Justin Trudeau’s dreaminess has become a bit of an internet cliché over the past few years, as word of the prime minister’s good looks and sensitive persona has spread around the globe. These days, as a result, it takes a bit of additional effort for Trudeau to reap the same amount of online adulation he once commanded for feats as simple as explaining quantum computing to dummies. On Sunday, the PM recaptured some of his magic by teaming up with the internet’s other Canadian man-crush: Montreal-born Queer Eye food guy Antoni Porowski. The two hosted a $300-a-plate brunch together at Montreal’s Hotel Nelligan before marching side by side in Montreal’s Pride parade. Here’s how that went down.

Those $300 brunch tickets bought attendees a chance to see Trudeau and Porowski pal it up in front of some rainbow flags:

Here’s Porowski’s Instagram post about the meetup:

Trudeau’s official account went for the full video treatment:

Here’s a shot from the cheap seats:

The Twitter reaction was, as one might expect, quite strong. This person, for instance, raises an excellent point:

These are the questions:

Justin Trudeau saves the taxpayer money:

There may be some truth to this:

