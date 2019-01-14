Some of the Internet’s worst attempts at the Shawn Mendes workout challenge

This past weekend, Pickering-bred crooner Shawn Mendes shared a snippet of his workout routine with his fans. The physics of the move—a variation on a jump squat that starts from the knees—seemed to baffle some viewers. Naturally, Twitter and Instagram users set out to see if the maneuver really is as easy as Mendes makes it look. The results were hilariously bad.

Here’s what it’s supposed to look like:

Some people didn’t make it off the ground:

Okay what’s his personal trainers number because ya girl needs help. (Excuse the noise in the background it’s the tv) #ShawnMendesChallenge @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/RgcofydntU — Abby (@shawnmendes999x) January 9, 2019

This fan had some commitment issues:

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here:

I LOOK LIKE A FRICKEN SQUID AHHAHAHAHA #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/ib1m8H0Ljq — Maite :) (@Maite_Cepeda_) January 9, 2019

This fan claims to have broken her toe:

There were a few other injuries:

so i tried doing the squat thing #ShawnMendesChallenge and my foot 🤝 broke enjoy my pain pic.twitter.com/zhcx7pg2uu — k:) (@imshookshawn) January 10, 2019

right after this i actually did it but here’s live footage of me breaking my legs lol #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/UAZuzbukan — caroline (@ccarolinepierce) January 9, 2019

This fan added some flailing arm movements:

#ShawnMendesChallenge MY ARMS wtf am i trying to fly away pic.twitter.com/KNUHqHSmsO — lia 93 (@liasinjapan) January 9, 2019

This definitely isn’t right:

Nope, still not right:

This one looked painful:

Even a prayer couldn’t help this fan:

A fan account issued a word of caution to the Mendes fitness enthusiasts:

Please be careful while doing that challenge that is going around!!! Keep your ankles, knees and toes in place by stretching and warming up before you try that exercise!! #ShawnMendesChallenge — SM Updates (@MendesNotified) January 9, 2019

The parents didn’t get it:

Don’t try it when your mom is in bed okay goodnight #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/j4mKV2Tb78 — sara (@inmyyoungbIood) January 9, 2019

Pillows didn’t help, either:

i tried to make it as quiet as possible with the pillows and stuff bc it’s almost 1 am and i didn’t even get it AHAHA #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/TCWnx9ktum — hannah (@literalshawn) January 9, 2019

But there were a select few who actually got it right: