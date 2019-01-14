Some of the Internet’s worst attempts at the Shawn Mendes workout challenge
This past weekend, Pickering-bred crooner Shawn Mendes shared a snippet of his workout routine with his fans. The physics of the move—a variation on a jump squat that starts from the knees—seemed to baffle some viewers. Naturally, Twitter and Instagram users set out to see if the maneuver really is as easy as Mendes makes it look. The results were hilariously bad.
Here’s what it’s supposed to look like:
Some people didn’t make it off the ground:
Okay what’s his personal trainers number because ya girl needs help. (Excuse the noise in the background it’s the tv) #ShawnMendesChallenge @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/RgcofydntU
— Abby (@shawnmendes999x) January 9, 2019
#ShawnMendesChallenge I COULDNT EVEN DO IT NSKSSN pic.twitter.com/qrXTGt41mb
— sofia ♡ (@perfctlyruin) January 9, 2019
This fan had some commitment issues:
Okay but I tried right? lmaooo @ShawnMendes#Shawnworkoutchallenge #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/7lnM4F1BgJ
— C H E R Y L 🦋 (@p3rfectlymndes) January 9, 2019
We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here:
I LOOK LIKE A FRICKEN SQUID AHHAHAHAHA #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/ib1m8H0Ljq
— Maite :) (@Maite_Cepeda_) January 9, 2019
This fan claims to have broken her toe:
I just broke my toe #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/rdKRFo41sj
— Hannah🌺 (@itlsntinmyblood) January 9, 2019
There were a few other injuries:
so i tried doing the squat thing #ShawnMendesChallenge and my foot 🤝 broke enjoy my pain pic.twitter.com/zhcx7pg2uu
— k:) (@imshookshawn) January 10, 2019
right after this i actually did it but here’s live footage of me breaking my legs lol #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/UAZuzbukan
— caroline (@ccarolinepierce) January 9, 2019
This fan added some flailing arm movements:
#ShawnMendesChallenge MY ARMS wtf am i trying to fly away pic.twitter.com/KNUHqHSmsO
— lia 93 (@liasinjapan) January 9, 2019
This definitely isn’t right:
well,,, #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/910xYmCpK4
— Yvet 52 (@perfectlyvet) January 9, 2019
Nope, still not right:
I CANT BREATHE IM ACTUALLY SO BADKJSJS WHAT THE @ShawnMendes HOW?! #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vi1TxrT1Bm
— ᴀʀɪᴇʟʟᴇ (@Iostinarreaga) January 9, 2019
This one looked painful:
#ShawnMendesChallenge I huRT MYSLF THE IRSY TIME pic.twitter.com/nvn4jBFPc2
— brie ☔️ (@shawnjhoran) January 10, 2019
Even a prayer couldn’t help this fan:
So I tried… LMFAO how do you do that?!! #ShawnMendesChallenge @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/304fTDjFWu
— amy (@lostinyouryouth) January 9, 2019
A fan account issued a word of caution to the Mendes fitness enthusiasts:
Please be careful while doing that challenge that is going around!!! Keep your ankles, knees and toes in place by stretching and warming up before you try that exercise!! #ShawnMendesChallenge
— SM Updates (@MendesNotified) January 9, 2019
The parents didn’t get it:
Don’t try it when your mom is in bed okay goodnight #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/j4mKV2Tb78
— sara (@inmyyoungbIood) January 9, 2019
Pillows didn’t help, either:
i tried to make it as quiet as possible with the pillows and stuff bc it’s almost 1 am and i didn’t even get it AHAHA #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/TCWnx9ktum
— hannah (@literalshawn) January 9, 2019
But there were a select few who actually got it right:
y’all are literally so wack , i got it on my first try ! haha🤠@ShawnMendes #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/h6fLy3xODz
— sam💍 (@japansruin) January 9, 2019
This is literally so easy??? @ShawnMendes #ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/6gI6TZXi0W
— Amaijha | IRL (@mendesintoodeep) January 9, 2019