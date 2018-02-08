Inside WeWork’s new 35,000-square-foot co-working space in Yorkville, with an office bar and plenty of retro touches

What: Co-working brand WeWork’s second Toronto outpost

Where: Two storeys inside an office building at Yonge and Bloor

How big: 35,000 square feet for 600 members

WeWork, the co-working brand with more than 200 locations across the world, opened its first Toronto office at Richmond and Duncan last fall. Now, just a few months later, it’s opened another: a two-storey space at Yonge and Bloor. WeWork founders Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey settled on the Yorkville location because it fit two of their company’s biggest criteria: a vibrant neighbourhood and easy accessibility.

WeWork’s in-house designers were responsible for the look of the space, inspired by the foggy, desaturated tones of the Great Lakes in autumn. They paired the rough textural qualities of Nordic wood with high-gloss surfaces for a chic workspace with spacious lounges and private offices. The tenants, as at most WeWork spaces, include freelancers, start-ups, small businesses and well-established companies. WeWork plans to open a third Toronto location at 1 University Avenue during the summer of 2018.

WeWork’s designers made the many neon lights that hang around the office:

Here’s the reception area, featuring a couple of high-tech coffee machines:

These retro booths are a quiet place for members to make phone calls:

The designers have habit of throwing fun finishes into WeWork washrooms to surprise members:

Every Tuesday, the office organizes some sort of creative activity—like a puzzle—to encourage members to take a break from work, meet with other members and get creative juices flowing:

Fruit water is a staple at every WeWork location. Grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime and cucumber are usually on tap at this location:

The office has some Amsterdam brews on tap:

This chair design, known as the Captain, is by Bend Goods. The powder-coated wire and copper finish gives it a Gatsby-esque feel:

Desks from $450 per month. 33 Bloor St. E., wework.com.