“I’m an electric vehicle nerd”: How a 35-year-old sales and marketing representative spends her money

“I’m an electric vehicle nerd”: How a 35-year-old sales and marketing representative spends her money

Who: Aniseh Sharifi, 35

What she does: Sales and marketing

What she makes: $81,500 a year

Where she lives: A one-bedroom-plus-den loft at Bloor and Islington

Regular expenses: Mortgage: $979 a month. Loft maintenance fees: $441 a month. Utilities: $30 a month. “I’m very conservative when it comes to water and hydro. My mom taught me to turn off the shower while I wash my hair.” Property taxes: $1,995 a year. Car lease: $778 a month for her Tesla Model 3, which she got in May. “I used to spend $500 on gas every few weeks; now I charge my car at work for free.” Home and car insurance: $2,168 a year. Tesla Owners’ Club membership: $50 a year, for access to exclusive events. Electric Vehicle Society membership: $30 a year. “Joining gave me a lower insurance rate. I’m an electric vehicle nerd.” Internet: $42 a month. SquareSpace subscription: $192 a year, for her lifestyle blog. Grammarly Premium subscription: $26 a month. “My spelling is brutal.”

Recent splurges: Summer novel writing course: $373. “I had an idea for a children’s fantasy book, but I didn’t know where to start. The course helped.” Travel: $250 for a trip to Victoria, B.C. “My brother got married there in September. I bought my tickets with Aeroplan miles, so I only had to pay for the room at the resort.” Hair colouring: $108, for a root touch-up at Colour Lab in Rosedale. Lingerie: $132, from Victoria’s Secret. Tesla body job: $1,921, for an exterior coating that protects the car from scratches.

Want to tell us about your Cost of Living? Email us at costofliving@torontolife.com.