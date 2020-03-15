“I brought enough hand sanitizer”: Why these people are still flying out of Pearson

“I brought enough hand sanitizer”: Why these people are still flying out of Pearson

Earlier this week, when the Canadian government warned against unnecessary travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the response seemed appropriate. After all, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic: death counts are rising, markets are plunging and entire countries are shutting down. Hopping on an airplane seems like a reckless indulgence. So, we chatted with people in the international terminal at Pearson to figure out why the heck they’re travelling during the most tumultuous time in recent memory.

Hakim Alhusan 57, medical device salesperson, Toronto

Where are you going? I’m travelling to Dubai for business.

Are you worried about the virus? I’m not worried. I just need to take precautions: like washing my hands, no handshaking, trying to keep a safe distance from everyone.

Are you worried about being stranded abroad? I work part time in Toronto, part time in Dubai. So, I was actually worried that flights would be cancelled and I wouldn’t be able to make it there for work.

How much hand sanitizer are you bringing? I brought enough sanitizer for myself. I’m flying business class and I’m happy to share, but hopefully the flight attendants have enough for everyone else.

What did your parents and friends say? My family is okay with it.

Manuel Jorach 21, economics student, Vienna, Austria

Where are you going? I have a ticket to Vienna via London.

Are you worried about the virus? I’m not worried about the virus, I’m worried about getting home.

When did you book your flight? I got my tickets in early January, but I’m not allowed to enter the U.K. because I was in South Korea. So, I’m hoping to change my ticket and connect via Frankfurt.

Are you worried about being stranded abroad? I’m kind of worried about being stuck because many countries in Europe are closing their borders. I just want to get home.

How much hand sanitizer are you bringing? I brought two small bottles of hand sanitizer that I use when I touch things, but I’m trying not to touch anything.

What did your parents and friends say? My parents and girlfriend are all worried. I just called them this morning to tell them I’m trying to get home. My flight is supposed to leave tomorrow, so maybe I’ll try to enjoy the day in Toronto.

Sara Bunemann 28, physiotherapist, Alabama

Where are you going? Back to Alabama, but my flight got cancelled.

Did you get a discount on tickets? I’m here for fun. I got some deals on travel up to Toronto, plus the student discount for Via Rail, but not any virus-related discounts.

Are you worried about the virus? I think that because I work in healthcare and the university I work with has been at the forefront of studying the virus, I guess I know a lot more than the general public. I know it’s something to worry about, but you’ll be fine if you take the necessary precautions and don’t have a compromised immune system.

What did your parents and friends say? My parents told me to go. My dad is in healthcare, so he was fine with it.

How much hand sanitizer are you bringing? I have one tiny bottle of sanitizer, a bottle of spray and some wipes.

Ron Howard 64, retired; Stacey Dahmer 49, school teacher; both from Kincardine

Where are you going? Ron: Varadero, Cuba.

Did you get a ticket discount? Stacey: We got our tickets about a month in advance, so no Covid-related deals.

Are you worried about the virus? Stacey: I’m not concerned about contracting the virus. My concern would be coming home and being quarantined for 14 days. I have three kids at home, so either they have to move out for two weeks or I have to find another place.

How much hand sanitizer are you bringing? Stacey: Oh, I have all the On Guard essential oils I could purchase. It’s a more powerful disinfectant than hand sanitizer.

What did your parents and friends say? Stacey: My kids are not impressed, because they think we shouldn’t be going. They’ve seen a lot of questionable, not necessarily accurate information in the media. They’re also concerned because my parents are on a cruise ship in Argentina. Ron: I only have a niece at home and she’s not concerned. In fact, she’s probably happy I’m gone! I’m a little perturbed by Air Canada that we weren’t able to cancel our flight, especially after Trudeau warned against unnecessary travel. I just feel there should have been a little more leeway with the cancellation policy.