Jeffrey and Lucia Remedios lead hectic lives: he’s the president and CEO of Universal Music Canada, and she owns the Analogue Gallery in the Junction Triangle. They used to hold a big holiday bash each year, but were forced to hit pause on the party when they had their kids—Silas is two now, and Luna is one. They hope to bring it back in a few years. “The goal is to host a multigenerational rager,” says Jeffrey. For now, they split their holiday time between Lucia’s mother’s place in Collingwood and Jeffrey’s family’s homes in Guelph and Ajax. They’ll go for long nature walks in the snow, help Silas bake banana bread and whip out the guitars and ukuleles for festive singalongs—which always include the couple’s duet to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Their Holiday Traditions