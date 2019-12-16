Drag queen Tynomi Banks is one of Toronto’s most prolific performers: she struts, death-drops and twirls everywhere from drag brunches to the Power Ball. Banks—the supermodel alter ego of Sheldon McIntosh—works the party circuit right up until Christmas Eve. Then she shelves her stilettos and heads to her mom’s house in Whitby to watch old-school Christmas movies and gorge on a traditional feast—with a few Jamaican dishes on the side. On Christmas Day, Banks heads back to the city to dance to holiday songs at Woody’s. “For many people in the gay community, we’re their chosen family, so performing on Christmas means a lot to me.”

Her Holiday Traditions