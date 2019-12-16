In Toronto’s restrained design landscape, Tiffany Pratt stands out for her obsession with rainbow hues: the cafés and restaurants she curates are filled with pops of fuchsia and tangerine. Pratt didn’t have storybook holidays growing up—she usually spent Christmas on the beach in Florida with her mom and sisters—and now she uses the season as an excuse to craft as much as possible. She makes all her own wrapping paper, and she surprises friends and family with tie-dyed socks and homemade bath bombs. And every Christmas Eve, she dreams up a DIY project for her family to do: in the past, they’ve decorated sugar cookies, built gingerbread houses and designed ornaments.

Her Holiday Traditions