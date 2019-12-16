Three years ago, the James Beard Award–nominated writer Amy Rosen started selling her gooey cinnamon buns. Now it’s a full-time business: fans can buy her frozen buns at Pusateri’s. Rosen is also the author of five cookbooks: her latest, Kosher Style, came out this fall and features more than 100 takes on traditional Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmothers, including a festive latke and applesauce dish. Growing up, that dish was what she’d look forward to the most during the holidays. These days, Rosen and her family usually gather at their Lake Simcoe cottage for traditional celebrations with simple gifts, dreidel games and lots of singing around the menorah. “We’re old school; we never make it a big hoopla,” she says.

Her Holiday Traditions