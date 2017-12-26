Life

The hottest trend in Santa photos this Christmas: canines

The hottest trend in Santa photos this Christmas: canines

By |  

By |  

Taking your kids to sit on Santa’s lap is a timeworn tradition. This is Toronto, though, home of pugs and bugs, and poodles and doodles galore. It was only a matter of time until the two worlds merged. And, unless the big guy has allergies, the four-legged friends are probably a nice break from having to pacify screaming babies or make empty promises to sticky-fingered tots—because these good boys and girls can’t actually ask for anything.

Niko is clearly in it for whatever treat is being dangled close to the camera:


 

Bailey the Boston terrier wore his finest letterman jacket for the occasion:


 

When your name is Mr. Beefy, you don’t do laps:


 

It’s hard to tell where Olaf the Samoyed ends and Santa begins:


 

Something this Shar-Pei mix might want for Christmas: an iron


 

Keep it together, Edie:


 

Everything about this picture is vaguely menacing:


 

Meet the Doublemint Dogs:


 

What Axel the mastiff wants for Christmas: his dignity back


 

You can bet this one was turned into a Christmas card:

Merry (almost) Christmas ya filthy animals 🎄🎅🏼🎁

A post shared by 👑 Charlie & Bowie 👑 (@kingcharlesandbowie) on


 

Loki just hopes his police dog friends don’t catch word of this:


 

Aspen’s on point:


 

…while Sadie seems skeptical:


 

Pom Pom the Pomeranian, on the other hand, was born for this:


 

Santa is about one second away from losing his nose-like-a-cherry:

Santa reminding Remy that he was not really a good boy this year. @canadianpetexpo

A post shared by Remington (@remington_the_siberiancat) on


 

Things this cat might want for Christmas: a sweater with sleeves

Cats can meet him too! Tomorrow #torontocats

A post shared by Canadian Pet Expo (@canadianpetexpo) on

Topics: cats Christmas dogs santa

 

Big Stories

Life

Platonic co-parenting and the new modern family

Life

“I’m 99 per cent certain I am your daughter”

City

The Influentials 2017: The top 50

Politics

The tenacious Chrystia Freeland

Food

I poured my blood, sweat and life savings into my restaurant. Dumbest thing I’ve ever done

Real Estate

The GTA’s last affordable neighbourhoods