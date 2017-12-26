The hottest trend in Santa photos this Christmas: canines
Taking your kids to sit on Santa’s lap is a timeworn tradition. This is Toronto, though, home of pugs and bugs, and poodles and doodles galore. It was only a matter of time until the two worlds merged. And, unless the big guy has allergies, the four-legged friends are probably a nice break from having to pacify screaming babies or make empty promises to sticky-fingered tots—because these good boys and girls can’t actually ask for anything.
Niko is clearly in it for whatever treat is being dangled close to the camera:
Bailey the Boston terrier wore his finest letterman jacket for the occasion:
I met Santa!🎅🏻
When your name is Mr. Beefy, you don’t do laps:
The smile I get when I think about how fast Christmas is coming!!! 🎅🏻🎁🎄
It’s hard to tell where Olaf the Samoyed ends and Santa begins:
I had some explaining to do but I think we came to an arrangement 🎅🏻🌲
Something this Shar-Pei mix might want for Christmas: an iron
Keep it together, Edie:
The look on my pug face when meeting Santa Paws for the fist time😍! The look on Santa🎅 Paws face after I gave him my pug wish list 😂
Everything about this picture is vaguely menacing:
i got to meet this guy 👆 this w/e " #SantaPaws … I know him!!! " – elf voiceover 😬😬😬
Meet the Doublemint Dogs:
What Axel the mastiff wants for Christmas: his dignity back
You can bet this one was turned into a Christmas card:
Loki just hopes his police dog friends don’t catch word of this:
Loki meets Santa again this year!
Aspen’s on point:
…while Sadie seems skeptical:
Pom Pom the Pomeranian, on the other hand, was born for this:
Santa is about one second away from losing his nose-like-a-cherry:
Things this cat might want for Christmas: a sweater with sleeves