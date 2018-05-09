People will use Toronto’s cherry blossoms as a backdrop for just about anything
It’s that time of year again: spring has sprung, the grass is green(er) and Toronto’s cherry blossoms are in full bloom. As usual, people are flocking to the short-lived flowers to get the perfect ’gram before they’re all gone. And they’re using the pretty pink blooms as a backdrop for their pics, holding up everything from booze to babies in front of the trees. Here, a select few of those pictures.
People holding dogs
Here we have many confused pooches being held aloft by their adoring owners:
People holding babies
Not as furry. Still cute.
People holding soft serve
Two, two, two trends in one!
People holding other things with cherries on them
We see what you did there…