Here's what happened after Shania Twain said she probably would have voted for Donald Trump

Here’s what happened after Shania Twain said she probably would have voted for Donald Trump

Expressing an opinion about Donald Trump on the internet is a no-win situation. If you say you support him, you anger people who think he’s a threat to democracy. If you say you loathe him, you risk incurring the wrath of Twitter trolls who live for the thrill of harassing people online. Somebody probably should have explained this to Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain, who, in an interview with the Guardian, said the following about Trump: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twitter, predictably, did not react well. Here’s what went down.

Before we get into all the outrage, here’s Twain’s apology, which she issued after a solid few hours of continual roasting on Twitter:

Lots of people were relieved to know that Twain was still alive, and therefore capable of being dragged:

Yes, there are bigger problems in the world than Shania Twain’s problematic political views:

But how long before a senate subcommittee is convened to investigate Twaingate?

Local society writer Shinan Govani was not the first (or the last) to observe that Twain’s professed taste in men is wildly inconsistent:

Tattoo jokes were also a popular option:

This seems like a case of bad timing:

Shania Twain’s “gay icon” days might be over:

A parting thought:

Topics: Donald Trump Shania Twain

