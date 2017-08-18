Five adult summer camps you can still sign up for this season

Five adult summer camps you can still sign up for this season

Grownups who have spent the past few months chained to their desks still have a little time to escape the city and channel their carefree inner children before fall weather hits. They can do so at some of Ontario’s many adult summer camps, which take over the grounds of kiddie sleepaway camps late in the season. These retreats combine nostalgic activities like canoeing and archery with some non-kid-friendly amenities: unlimited booze, DJ-led forest raves, and yes, even zombie hunting. Here, five of the funnest adult-approved sleepover options:

Two Islands Weekend

For the past five years, 250 playful 30-somethings have been taking over Camp Timberlane in the Haliburton Highlands for an epic weekend full of restaurant-quality food (think seafood boils, not sloppy joes), overflowing pop-up bars and over 40 different activities. Campers can spend their days playing bubble soccer, participating in Beyoncé-themed dance classes or perfecting their flip cup skills. And yes, chilling on the crystal clear lake in inflatable tubes is also a legitimate way to spend your time.

From $450. September 8—10. Lake of Two Islands, Haliburton twoislandsweekend.com.

Camp Yoga

Yogis who are tired of one-note wellness retreats with only vegetables and green tea to consume will love this retro ode to Wet Hot American Summer at the picturesque Camp Manitou in Parry Sound. Days are filled with tons of zen yoga classes, of course, but also rock climbing, wine tasting, sunset canoe rides and group naps on the dock. At night, all sense of tranquility is abandoned for raucous DJ-led raves in the forest. Booze and paddleboarding cost extra, and chefs can cater to any carb-free, paleo or vegan dietary requests.

From $395. September 8—10. 10 Camp Rd., Parry Sound, campyoga.ca.

Canadian Adventure Camp

Grownups looking for more than just a weekend of lakeside debauchery can get fully immersed in an entire week of activities—including legit waterski courses or trampoline lessons—on a private 160-acre island in Lake Temagami. Some especially enjoyable elements include huge waterslides all over the property, a massive Tarzan swing and a steamy European sauna. In true camp style, the week ends with a talent show (so you should start brushing up on your Backstreet Boys lip-syncing skills now).

$475 (weekend rate), $825 (full week). September 1—4 or September 1—7. 260-T1104, Temagami, canadianadventurecamp.com.

Our Army of Apocalyptic Archers aiming at awesomeness. A post shared by ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP (@zombiesurvivalcamp) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Zombie Survival Camp

This apocalypse-inspired program periodically takes over various summer camps to impart survival skills to willing and able participants. Next up is an adults-only weekend at Camp Can-Aqua this September, where wannabe warriors will learn how to shoot a crossbow, build a shelter, light a fire, tie survival knots and forage for edible plants. On the final day, there’s an enormous real-life zombie simulation, where campers will team up to defeat spooky staff in hockey helmets. They also do private events, where you can recruit whoever you want to survive the end of the world with.

$350. September 8—10. 503 Beaver Lake Dr., Bancroft, ON, zombiesurvivalcamp.ca.

Camp Wknd

Camp Winnebagoe, an 80-year-old summer camp on the shores of Maple Lake (just south of Parry Sound), is hosting a nostalgic adults-only weekend this September. Mature campers can spend their days kayaking, canoeing, playing basketball and reminiscing about their first camp crush—or, more realistically, pounding tequila sodas and gin and tonics on the dock with a hundred of their new best friends (the event is sponsored by Tromba, Bloom Gin and Viritus Vodka).

$450. September 15—17. 52 East Fox Lake Rd., campwknd.ca.