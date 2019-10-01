Everything that happened at Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina last night

Though they officially tied the knot in a New York courthouse last year, Hailey and Justin Bieber had a second, more Christian celebration this weekend, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. Here’s what we know about their big day.

Justin kicked off festivities last week by sharing this retro pic:

Hailey had a last-minute bachelorette party last week back in L.A.:

At the resort in South Carolina, Hailey got some pre-wedding chiropractic adjustments:

Justin gave himself a pretty swanky wedding gift:

They had shirts made, and some guests chose to practice shooting on the property:

The wedding was on Monday, and the rehearsal dinner happened Sunday. Hailey wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, while Justin opted for a Lacoste polo:

They took a boat to get there:

And a golf cart:

On the day of the wedding, Hailey wore at least two outfits. The first appears to be off the shoulder:

Justin posted a few just-married photo booth pics:

The couple partied with Jaden Smith:

Kendall Jenner showed up:

So did her sister, Kylie (and she brought Stormi):

Other models, including Joan Smalls and Camila Morrone, were in attendance:

Champagne was flowing:

Guests were given custom plastic water bottles:

Justin’s younger siblings, Jaxon and Bay, looked super-cute:

Hailey had a custom leather jacket made:

Models posed in the library:

Justin snapped some shots with his groomsmen:

Justin’s manager Scooter Braun (right) showed up looking slightly dishevelled:

Braun also enjoyed a pre-wedding milkshake:

Of course, there was a celebrity group mirror selfie:

