Everything that happened at Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina last night

Though they officially tied the knot in a New York courthouse last year, Hailey and Justin Bieber had a second, more Christian celebration this weekend, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. Here’s what we know about their big day.

Justin kicked off festivities last week by sharing this retro pic:

View this post on Instagram

My wife and I :) where it all began

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hailey had a last-minute bachelorette party last week back in L.A.:

View this post on Instagram

Let the games begin 💍💕💍💕

A post shared by Alaia Baldwin Aronow (@alaiabaldwin) on

At the resort in South Carolina, Hailey got some pre-wedding chiropractic adjustments:

View this post on Instagram

The Bride 🙌🏼 👰🏼

A post shared by Dr Jocelyne Miranda (@drjocelynemiranda) on

Justin gave himself a pretty swanky wedding gift:

View this post on Instagram

Got my self a lil wedding gift … thanks @jadellebh

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

They had shirts made, and some guests chose to practice shooting on the property:

View this post on Instagram

Team 💙

A post shared by Dr Jocelyne Miranda (@drjocelynemiranda) on

The wedding was on Monday, and the rehearsal dinner happened Sunday. Hailey wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress, while Justin opted for a Lacoste polo:

They took a boat to get there:

And a golf cart:

On the day of the wedding, Hailey wore at least two outfits. The first appears to be off the shoulder:

View this post on Instagram

❤ #justinbieber #justinbiebermarried #justinbieberwedding

A post shared by Akash_Sharma (@crazy_boy_talks) on

Justin posted a few just-married photo booth pics:

View this post on Instagram

My bride is 🔥

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The couple partied with Jaden Smith:

Kendall Jenner showed up:

View this post on Instagram

we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

So did her sister, Kylie (and she brought Stormi):

View this post on Instagram

✨ 9.30.19

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Other models, including Joan Smalls and Camila Morrone, were in attendance:

Champagne was flowing:

Guests were given custom plastic water bottles:

Justin’s younger siblings, Jaxon and Bay, looked super-cute:

View this post on Instagram

Love my sister

A post shared by Jaxon Bieber (@jaxonbieber) on

Hailey had a custom leather jacket made:

Models posed in the library:

Justin snapped some shots with his groomsmen:

Justin’s manager Scooter Braun (right) showed up looking slightly dishevelled:

Braun also enjoyed a pre-wedding milkshake:

Of course, there was a celebrity group mirror selfie:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ELJRFHJsG/

